PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians receive boost in pursuit of Inter Milan defender; Neymar opens up on dealing with Ligue 1 physicality, and more - November 8, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain firm favourites to retain their Ligue 1 title this season. Christophe Galtier’s men are first in the standings after 14 games, winning 12 and drawing twice.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of an Inter Milan defender. Elsewhere, Neymar has opened up on dealing with the physical aspects of Ligue 1.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 8, 2022:

PSG receive boost in Milan Skriniar pursuit

Milan Skriniar will not move to the Camp Nou next year.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar. According to Sport via Barca Universal, the Slovakian is not looking to join Barcelona next year.

The 27-year-old is a target for the Blaugrana and the Parisians. The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the player and want him to replace Gerard Pique.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



"Skriniar loves this club and I hope we'll be able to reach full agreement on new contract soon". Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Skriniar after PSG and Man Utd links: "We'll meet with his agent this week as we're planning to get new deal done as soon as possible"."Skriniar loves this club and I hope we'll be able to reach full agreement on new contract soon". Inter CEO Marotta on Milan Skriniar after PSG and Man Utd links: "We'll meet with his agent this week as we're planning to get new deal done as soon as possible". 🔵 #transfers "Skriniar loves this club and I hope we'll be able to reach full agreement on new contract soon". https://t.co/mer8Zhpo7z

The Ligue 1 champions also have their eyes on Skriniar, who could become a free agent next summer.

With Barcelona out of the picture, PSG’s chances of securing his services have vastly increased. However, the Nerazzurri are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset and are working to tie him down to a new deal.

Neymar opens up on dealing with Ligue 1 physicality

Neymar has been on fire this season.

Neymar has said that he had no idea about the physicality of Ligue 1 before arriving at PSG.

The Brazilian has consistently been among the best players in the league since arriving in 2017. The 30-year-old has been on a superb run of form this season and has emerged as one of the Parisians’ most important players.

Speaking to Esporte Espatacular, as cited by PSG Talk, Neymar said that one has to be attentive in Ligue 1 to avoid injuries.

“I had no idea how strong and intense it was here. The only way to escape them is to be attentive, concentrated so as not to suffer injuries that I have known in the past because of violent hits,” said Neymar.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque



10 Games

6 Goals

2 Assists

38 Dribbles

36 Key passes

2 Big chances created

44 Times fouled

100 Duels won



Onto the next chapter Neymar in World Cups:10 Games6 Goals2 Assists38 Dribbles36 Key passes2 Big chances created44 Times fouled100 Duels wonOnto the next chapter Neymar in World Cups:10 Games6 Goals2 Assists38 Dribbles36 Key passes2 Big chances created44 Times fouled100 Duels wonOnto the next chapter 👀 https://t.co/nEAZwIvlw9

The Brazilian added that he has relied on his ability to dribble to protect himself.

“The more I get into it, and the more I want to dribble. It’s the only way I have to protect myself and attack the opponent. I don’t know how to get into it and don’t really know how to defend, so I use the dribble,” said Neymar.

The 30-year-old has scored 15 goals and set up 12 more from 19 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Manuel Neuer wary of facing Parisians in Champions League

Manuel Neuer is looking forward to facing PSG once again.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said that the Bavarians have a tough task ahead of them against PSG in the UEFA Champions League. The two European powerhouses have been pitted against each other in the Round of 16.

Speaking recently, Neuer said that the Bavarians will have to be strong at the back to progress to the next round.

“We’re looking forward to the Round of 16 and know that we’re in for a tough task. We’ve had good and bad experiences against Paris. Our defensive performance will be important because they’ve got a forward line packed with big names. If we stand strong and bring our attacking power, then we’ve certainly got a chance of progressing,” said Neuer.

He added:

“We’re looking forward to both matches. It’s an evenly matched tie. It’s a feature of the Champions League that you can come up against top opponents. It’ll be important for us to be on the ball from the start.”

The Parisians finished behind Benfica on goal difference, despite winning 2-1 at Juventus on matchday six.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes