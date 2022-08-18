PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians receive setback in pursuit of Manchester City midfielder; Newcastle United offered chance to sign Mauro Icardi, and more - August 17, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their roster before the end of the summer. New manager Christophe Galtier has taken over the reins of the club and, together with sporting director Luis Campos, is plotting a squad revamp.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have received a setback in their pursuit of a Manchester City midfielder. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 17, 2022:

PSG receive setback in Bernardo Silva pursuit

Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at the Etihad beyond the summer,

PSG have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. According to The Athletic via PSG Talk, the Portuguese is willing to end speculation regarding his future and sign a new deal with Manchester City. The Parisians were previously hoping to take the 28-year-old to the Parc des Princes this summer.

New sporting director Luis Campos is overseeing a massive squad revamp and wants a reunion with Silva, having worked with him at Monaco. However, the Portuguese is willing to extend his stay at the Etihad. Apart from the Ligue 1 champions, Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on Silva. It now appears the two teams will have to move on to alternate targets.

Newcastle United offered chance to sign Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Newcastle United have been offered the option to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Argentinean striker has dropped down the pecking order at PSG recently and has become an isolated figure. The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to cash in on him this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also added that Icardi’s situation is complicated, as the player is picky about his next destination

"I’ve written about Mauro Icardi being offered to Manchester United, and also Arsenal earlier in the summer, though they preferred to sign Gabriel Jesus. I can now reveal that the Argentine (has) also been offered to Newcastle. Icardi’s situation is really difficult. PSG want to find a solution soon, but the player does not intend to accept unwanted destinations," wrote Romano.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United and Galatasaray have contacted PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi!



(Source: Sky Italia) Manchester United and Galatasaray have contacted PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi!(Source: Sky Italia) 🚨 Manchester United and Galatasaray have contacted PSG over the signing of Mauro Icardi! (Source: Sky Italia) https://t.co/D45bgyCdle

Romano added that Galatasaray are also in the mix for Icardi’s services.

“He has been offered to Man Utd and Newcastle, who have not made any kind of proposal for Icardi so far. There are also Galatasaray emissaries who contacted Icardi’s camp this week," wrote Romano.

Icardi is yet to start for the Parisians this season.

Thilo Kehrer joins West Ham United on permanent move

Thilo Kehrer has left the Parc des Princes this summer.

Thilo Kehrer left PSG to join West Ham United this week. The Hammers have struck a £10.1 million deal with the Parisians for the German, who signed a four-year deal with an option for two more years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



…and West Ham are now pushing to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. Official, confirmed. Thilo Kehrer joins West Ham on permanent deal from PSG, fee around £10m plus add ons and deal signed today. ⚒️ #WHUFC …and West Ham are now pushing to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. Official, confirmed. Thilo Kehrer joins West Ham on permanent deal from PSG, fee around £10m plus add ons and deal signed today. ⚒️ #WHUFC…and West Ham are now pushing to sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. https://t.co/73rVkUui5P

Speaking after the move was made official, Kehrer said that he's excited to play in the best league in the world.

"I’m very excited to sign for West Ham United. This is the best league in the world, and I’m excited about coming to play in the Premier League. I talked to the manager, and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham,” said Kehrer.

Kehrer registered 34 appearances for the Parisians last season, scoring twice. The German is West Ham's sixth signing of the summer.

