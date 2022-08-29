PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians step up efforts to sign Monaco defender; Keylor Navas' move to Napoli hits roadblock, and more - August 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Monaco on Sunday at the Parc des Princes. Neymar scored a penalty in the 70th minute to salvage a point for Christophe Galtier.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have stepped up their efforts to sign a Monaco defender. Elsewhere, Keylor Navas’ proposed move to Napoli has hit a stumbling block.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 29, 2022:

PSG step up efforts to sign Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have stepped up their efforts to sign Axel Disasi, according to journalist Saber Desfarges via PSG Talk.

Sporting director Luis Campos remains determined to add more steel to the backline before the end of the summer window. The French giants chased Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar all summer without success and have now turned their attention to Desasi.

The 24-year-old certainly justified the interest in him in the 1-1 draw on Sunday. The Parisians are so pleased with him that they are plotting to submit an offer for the player very soon. The French defender is under contract with Monaco till 2025 and is likely to command a hefty fee.

Keylor Navas' Napoli move hits roadblock

Keylor Navas is close to leaving the Parc des Princes.

Keylor Navas’ move to Napoli has hit an impasse over the player’s demands, according to Canal Supporters via PSG Talk.

The Costa Rica goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order under Galtier this season. The French manager is ready to let the player leave, and Napoli are in talks to take the 35-year-old to Italy.

Navas has already agreed to a two-year deal with the Serie A side, which will see him earn €4 million annually. However, the player wants severance pay from PSG before he leaves the club this summer.

The Parisians are unwilling to oblige to his demands, raising question marks about the move. The two parties have until Thursday to sort out the situation. It remains to be seen if Navas gives more importance to severance pay than game time with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar coming up later this year.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma being the preferred No. 1 for Galtier, game time could be at a premium for Navas if he stays on at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier gives verdict on Monaco draw

Christophe Galtier believes PSG paid the price for a lackluster first-half performance against Monaco. The Parisians conceded a goal early in the game and had to strive to secure a point against a resolute Monaco team.

Speaking after the game, Galtier admitted that Monaco caused his side a lot of problems.

“Frustrating is not the word, because Monaco played a great first half-hour. Monaco caused us a lot of problems in terms of what we wanted to do with the ball, in terms of our play, a little too much positional play. Monaco came looking for us on our first passes out,” said Galtier.

He added:

“They are a team that defends well going forward, that has big strengths when we play against them without any movement, and we missed a lot of that in the first half. We conceded that goal in transition; we knew that was their strong point. There were risks taken in the game.”

The PSG manager added that his team improved after the break by rejigging the attack.

“The first half hour was difficult; we reacted at the end of the first half; we could have scored when we hit the post twice from Leo and Kylian. In the second half, we varied our game; we reorganised our attacking style; we brought our wing-backs into the game more; there was more movement, more depth than in the first half,” said Galtier.

The Parisians hit the woodwork thrice - through Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi - as their perfect start to the season came to an end. Nevertheless, the holders still lead the standings after three games.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav