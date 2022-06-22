PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians not in talks with Zinedine Zidane to take charge at Parc des Princes; Juventus planning move for Neymar, and more - June 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ringing in the changes at the Parc des Princes after faltering once again in the UEFA Champions League last season. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to have an active summer ahead.

Meanwhile, club president Nasser Al Khelaifi has said that the Parisians are not in talks with Zinedine Zidane to take over as the new manager. Elsewhere, Juventus are planning a move for Neymar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 22, 2022:

Nasser Al Khelaifi says PSG not in talks with Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane will not take charge in Paris this summer.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has said that the club are not in talks with Zinedine Zidane to take charge of the first team. The Parisians are likely to sack current manager Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days, and the Frenchman has been tipped by many to replace him.

However, speaking to Marca, Al Khelaifi said that the Ligue 1 giants have never spoken to Zidane.

"About Zidane, I want to say something important; he is a person I liked a lot as a player, and I like him as a coach, I love him. But we have never spoken to him, directly or indirectly, and I respect him a lot, and I appreciate him a lot. A lot of things have come out in the press, but we have never spoken to him," said Al Khelaifi.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo PSG, Nasser Al Khelaifi: "I just want to make it clear that I liked ZIDANE as a player and a coach, but we have never talked to him either directly or indirectly"

The PSG president added that new sporting director Luis Campos intends to improve the squad.

"He has a clear objective, different from other objectives in the market. Young people, talented, involved and with a winning mentality and people who want to die for this badge. We want to be stronger collectively, that the players play more for each other, play as a team and with the club above all. The club will be the most important thing," said Al Khelaifi.

Al Khelaifi, though, refused to shed light on Neymar's future in Paris.

"We can't talk about these issues in the media; some will come, and some will go, but these are private negotiations," said Al Khelaifi.

Juventus planning Neymar move

Neymar could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer.

Juventus are planning to swoop in for Neymar this summer, according to Football Italia.

The Brazilian has blown hot and cold since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017. His future has come under doubt after Kylian Mbappe was handed a massive contract last month. The Ligue 1 giants could opt to offload the player to help balance their books.

Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to add more quality to his squad, and Neymar has been identified as an option. However, his exorbitant €43 million annual wages could be a stumbling block to a potential deal.

Parisians locked in battle with Manchester City for Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes is a wanted player this summer.

PSG are locked in a battle with Manchester City for the signature of Matheus Nunes, according to Football Transfers.

The Portuguese midfielder has generated attention from around Europe with a series of impressive performances for Sporting CP. City are eager to take him to the Premier League, but the Parisians are plotting to spoil their plans.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



1,206 passes completed

86% pass accuracy

81 successful take-ons

70 fouls drawn

42 tackles won

29 interceptions

25 blocks

24 chances created

22 shots

21 aerial duels won

3 goals

2 assists



Premier League-bound? Matheus Nunes’ Primeira Liga season by numbers [33 games]:1,206 passes completed86% pass accuracy81 successful take-ons70 fouls drawn42 tackles won29 interceptions25 blocks24 chances created22 shots21 aerial duels won3 goals2 assistsPremier League-bound? Matheus Nunes’ Primeira Liga season by numbers [33 games]:1,206 passes completed86% pass accuracy81 successful take-ons70 fouls drawn42 tackles won29 interceptions25 blocks24 chances created22 shots21 aerial duels won3 goals2 assistsPremier League-bound? 🇵🇹 https://t.co/hELSxynj0H

The Ligue 1 giants are looking to upgrade their midfield this summer. Nunes ended last season with four goals and five assists from 50 games and could be a fabulous addition to their roster.

Sporting want his €60 million release clause to be activated for the player to be allowed to leave. However, an offer of €45 million is likely to be enough to convince them.

