PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians urged to find right tactics for Lionel Messi; club interested in Manchester City ace, and more - 20 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shock 0-3 defeat against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. The Parisians have now lost three of their last five league games.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit has urged the Parisians to change their tactics to suit their star attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in a Manchester City ace.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th March 2022:

Eric Rabesandratana urges PSG to find right tactics for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s struggles in Paris seem to have no end.

French football pundit Eric Rabesandratana believes PSG must alter their tactics to suit Lionel Messi.

The Ligue 1 giants managed a coup last summer when they convinced the Argentinean to move to the Parc des Princes. That was after Barcelona announced about not renewing the 34-year-old’s contract without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair-play rules. Amid intense competition for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s signature, it was the Parisians who emerged victorious.

With Messi in their ranks, the Ligue 1 giants were expected to conquer Europe. Unfortunately, things haven't panned out that way. The Argentinean is yet to fully come to terms with life in Paris and has not been influential on the pitch. He has scored just seven times in nearly 30 games across competitions.

The 34-year-old failed to inspire PSG against Real Madrid in the Champions League. His missed penalty from the first leg proved costly as the Parisians squandered a 2-0 aggregate advantage in the second leg to be knocked out of the competition.

Messi was subsequently booed in the game against Bordeaux, as fans seemed to run out of patience with the player. However, Rabesandratana wants the Ligue 1 giants to make the necessary adjustments to help the 34-year-old flourish at his new surrounding.

Speaking to Le Parisien, the Frenchman said that Messi is still capable of doing extraordinary things with the ball at his feet.

“The guy hasn’t lost his qualities. But you have to use him differently, that’s for sure. You have to stop putting him on the right side, even if he doesn’t stay there long, and it comes into play,” said Rabesandratana.

He continued:

“You have to find a function for him. You have to accept that he runs a lot less. Because, when he has the ball at his feet, he is capable of doing anything extraordinary."

Parisians interested in Riyad Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez has been on fire this season.

PSG are interested in Riyad Mahrez, according to Barca Universal via Fichajes. The Algerian has been in outstanding form for Manchester City this season, scoring 21 and setting up seven more from 35 appearances.

However, the Cityzens are looking to offload him this summer as they prepare to invest heavily in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian’s arrival would make the 31-year-old surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

The Parisians are hoping to lap up Mahrez this summer. The Ligue 1 giants are likely to lose both Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria at the end of the season. Mahrez could help offset their departures, but prising him away from City would be no walk on the park.

Apart from the French giants, Barcelona are also eager to secure the services of the Algerian, who is contracted with City till next summer.

PSG enter race for Aurelien Tchouameni

Eintracht Frankfurt vs AS Monaco - Friendly Match

PSG have entered the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to HITC via Foot Mercato.

The French midfielder has become a household name recently, thanks to his stellar exploits for Monaco. The Parisians got a timely reminder of the 22-year-old’s abilities during their league defeat on Sunday.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

99% pass accuracy

73 touches

59 passes completed

6 ball recoveries

5 attempted long balls

4 successful long balls

3 duels won

3 interceptions

2 fouls drawn



He’s going to the top. Aurelien Tchouameni’s game by numbers vs PSG:100% tackles won99% pass accuracy73 touches59 passes completed6 ball recoveries5 attempted long balls4 successful long balls3 duels won3 interceptions2 fouls drawnHe’s going to the top. Aurelien Tchouameni’s game by numbers vs PSG:100% tackles won99% pass accuracy73 touches59 passes completed6 ball recoveries5 attempted long balls4 successful long balls3 duels won3 interceptions2 fouls drawnHe’s going to the top. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/GH00oh8kUT

The Ligue 1 giants are preparing to revamp their squad after a disappointing season. Tchouameni has emerged as an option to indulge in, with a combative midfielder high up on the club’s wishlist.

Monaco are willing to allow the player to leave this summer for around €60 million. There could be intense competition for the 22-year-old’s signature, though, with quite a few top clubs around Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester City, interested in him.

Edited by Bhargav