PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians willing to pay £59 million for Manchester City midfielder; club preparing final offer for Inter Milan defender, and more - August 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad before the end of the summer. New manager Christophe Galtier is eager to assemble a squad that can help fulfil the club’s European ambitions.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are willing to pay £59 million for a Manchester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are preparing their final offer for an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 18, 2022:

PSG willing to pay £59 million for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are willing to offer £59 million for the signature of Bernardo Silva, according to The Times via The Hard Tackle. The Parisians are looking to add more quality to their squad and have their eyes on the Manchester City man. However, the transfer could be tough to complete, as the Portuguese doesn’t want to move to Ligue 1.

Silva, 28, has become a key player since joining the Cityzens in 2017, registering 48 goals in 254 games across competitions. His ability to play in midfield as well as in a front three has made him an asset. However, the player has been looking for a move away from the Etihad since last summer.

Times Sport @TimesSport Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as the Qatar-owned club seek to strengthen a squad they hope can win a first Champions League title thetimes.co.uk/article/paris-… Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City as the Qatar-owned club seek to strengthen a squad they hope can win a first Champions League title thetimes.co.uk/article/paris-…

Silva remains keen on a new challenge this year as well, with Barcelona previously eager for his signature. However, the Blaugrana have backed away from a deal, as they're unable to match City’s steep asking price for the player. PSG have now entered the race and are attempting to take the player to the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 champions’ offer is still short of City’s valuation of the Portuguese. The Parisians are also ready to offer Silva a lucrative contract to lure him back to Ligue 1. However, the player is not looking to head back to France at the moment, which complicates matters. The Portuguese has his heart set on moving to the Camp Nou instead.

Parisians preparing final offer for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar could leave Inter Milan this summer.

PSG are working on their final offer for Milan Skriniar, according to L’Equipe via Sempre Inter.

The Slovakia international is a target for the Ligue 1 champions this summer, but they have struggled to strike a deal with Inter. The Nerazzurri have held firm on the valuation of their prized asset, and the French giants are yet to match their asking price.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen PSG haven’t given up on Milan Skriniar. Club hope Inter soften on their €70m asking price now the window closing is close. Skriniar has agreed personal terms already. PSG have ended their interest in Wesley Fofana (for this window) but if he isn’t sold to #CFC will revisit. PSG haven’t given up on Milan Skriniar. Club hope Inter soften on their €70m asking price now the window closing is close. Skriniar has agreed personal terms already. PSG have ended their interest in Wesley Fofana (for this window) but if he isn’t sold to #CFC will revisit.

The Parisians are now ready to make one final attempt to get their man. They have let the Serie A giants know that they will not be increasing their offer for a player whose contract expires in 2023. New sporting director Luis Campos is desperate to add more steel to the backline but will not be held hostage by Inter any more.

AC Milan end Abdou Diallo pursuit

Abdou Diallo is unlikely to join AC Milan this summer.

AC Milan have ended their pursuit of Abdou Diallo, according to TMW via Sempre Milan.

The Senegalese defender was a target for the Rossoneri this summer, with the club looking to secure his signature on loan. The Italian giants are looking for a replacement for Alessio Romagnoli and previously had their eyes on the PSG defender.

However, the club have abandoned their plans after being unimpressed by the player during negotiations. Milan had the impression that Diallo didn’t have his heart on the move. In addition, the Serie A giants have also struggled to come to an agreement with the Parisians regarding a move. As such, they have opted to walk away from talks and will pursue alternate targets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav