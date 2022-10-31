PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians working to extend Lionel Messi stay; Manchester City tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe, and more - October 31, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (November 2). Christophe Galtier’s wards are coming off an intense 4-3 win over Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are working to extend Lionel Messi’s stay in Paris. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has backed Manchester City to sign Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 31, 2022:

PSG working to extend Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a glorious start to the season.

PSG are working hard to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at the Parc des Princes, according to Sport via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean has been in mesmerising form for the Ligue 1 champions this season and looks back to his best ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. The 35-year-old has registered 12 goals and 13 assists in 17 games across competitions.

The Parisians are delighted with Messi’s performances and understand his importance to the first team. However, the Argentinean is in the final year of his contract, which has generated attention. Barcelona are preparing to take the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner back to the Camp Nou, while there’s also interest from the MLS.

B/R Football @brfootball Inter Miami expect to sign Lionel Messi and are hoping to complete a deal in the next few months, despite PSG pushing for a renewal and Barcelona’s interest, reports @David_Ornstein Inter Miami expect to sign Lionel Messi and are hoping to complete a deal in the next few months, despite PSG pushing for a renewal and Barcelona’s interest, reports @David_Ornstein https://t.co/yZjb3jYaqH

The Parisians have already chalked out a plan to keep Messi in Paris. PSG are willing to offer the 35-year-old a two-year deal with a salary raise and will begin talks with the player’s entourage soon. However, the Argentinean is expected to make a decision on his future only after the World Cup.

Manchester City tipped to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at the Etihad.

Dean Jones reckons Manchester City would love to have Kylian Mbappe at the Etihad.

The French forward’s future is up in the air, with recent reports claiming that he's unhappy at PSG. The 23-year-old signed a new deal with the Parisians this summer but reportedly wants to leave next year.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% long balls completed

81% pass accuracy

76 touches

5/9 ground duels won

4/7 dribbles completed

3 key passes

1 goal



Clinical from the spot. Kylian Mbappe’s game by numbers vs. Troyes:100% long balls completed81% pass accuracy76 touches5/9 ground duels won4/7 dribbles completed3 key passes1 goalClinical from the spot. Kylian Mbappe’s game by numbers vs. Troyes:100% long balls completed 81% pass accuracy 76 touches5/9 ground duels won 4/7 dribbles completed 3 key passes1 goal Clinical from the spot. 🎯 https://t.co/yKhJ8rysSD

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that City manager Pep Guardiola would like to unleash a front two of Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

“Manchester City have shown that they want to sign the world's best players, so there's no doubt that they would be looking at it to see if there's a deal to be done there for him as well. I'm sure the idea of having Mbappe and Haaland will be a really exciting prospect for Pep Guardiola as well,” said Jones.

Mbappe has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season and has scored 17 goals.

Carlos Soler pleased with first start at Parc des Princes

Carlos Soler has hit the ground running in Paris.

Carlos Soler is pleased after earning his first start at the Parc des Princes against Troyes. The Spaniard opened the scoring for PSG and helped them secure all three points on the night.

Soler said that his team showed character by wrestling away a win after twice falling behind.

“It was a really difficult game. We had to draw level twice. They were very efficient, especially on the counter-attack. With their pace, they hurt us with those counters. So, yes, we showed a lot of character, showed our team’s quality and found the energy necessary to bring home three important points,” said Soler.

The Spaniard added that despite a strong start to life in Paris since joining this summer, he needs to keep improving.

“Today was a special day for me because it was my first start at the Parc des Princes. I hadn’t really got the chance to play here before that, apart from on Tuesday, when I played and scored. Today, I’m really happy to have helped the team, but I need to keep working after the time I’ve spent adjusting. I’m feeling better and better, and I’m enjoying getting to play with my teammates,” said Soler.

Soler has scored two goals in nine games for the French giants across competitions this season.

