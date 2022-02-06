PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski opens up on Lionel Messi's struggles; Cafu names Parisians among favourites for Champions League, and more - 5 February 2022

PSG are preparing to face Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the league table after 22 games.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has opened up on Lionel Messi’s struggles at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Cafu has named PSG among the favourites for the Champions League title this season.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th February 2022:

Robert Lewandowski opens up on Lionel Messi’s struggles

Robert Lewandowski has shared his views on Lionel Messi’s struggles.

Robert Lewandowski has shared his views on Lionel Messi’s struggles since joining the Parisians last summer. The Argentinean moved to the Parc des Princes after ending his 17-season stint in Barcelona. However, the 34-year-old has failed to find his feet in France.

Messi is going through an underwhelming campaign with the Parisians. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been prolific in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five goals in as many appearances. However, his form in Ligue 1 has been uncharacteristically poor.

He has found the back of the net just once in 12 league appearances, but he has bagged six assists. That has led to claims that the Argentinean has struggled after moving out of his comfort zone at Barcelona. Lewandowski has now offered his views on the topic, while speaking on the concept of loyalty in football.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Messi and Ronaldo changed clubs, which didn't help them. Are you happy you remained loyal to Bayern?



Lewandowski: "For Messi, changing clubs was certainly a much more overwhelming experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain, never spoken another language." Messi and Ronaldo changed clubs, which didn't help them. Are you happy you remained loyal to Bayern?Lewandowski: "For Messi, changing clubs was certainly a much more overwhelming experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain, never spoken another language."

Speaking to Pilka Nozna, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Polish international said that changing clubs had been a tough experience for Messi.

“For Messi, changing clubs was certainly a much more overwhelming experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain; he has never spoken another language,” said Lewandowski.

“He has encountered a communication barrier. Cristiano (Ronaldo) has already changed clubs and leagues several times. The age at which you change teams is not important; it is the circumstances that are decisive,” added Lewandowski.

Cafu names PSG among favourites for this season’s Champions League title

Cafu has named the Parisians among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The Ligue 1 giants are expected to go all the way in the tournament, especially with Lionel Messi in the team. The Parisians face Real Madrid next in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live Which team do you see winning the Champions League?



Cafu: “Four teams. City is always dangerous. PSG and Madrid are potential champions, but they face each other very soon. And Bayern is always dangerous and they always play well. I bet on these four.” Which team do you see winning the Champions League?Cafu: “Four teams. City is always dangerous. PSG and Madrid are potential champions, but they face each other very soon. And Bayern is always dangerous and they always play well. I bet on these four.”

Speaking to Marca, the Brazilian also named Manchester City, Los Blancos and Bayern Munich among the other contenders.

“To four. (Manchester) City are always dangerous. PSG and Madrid are potential champions, but they play each other very early. And Bayern are always dangerous, and they always play well. I bet on these four,” said Cafu.

Fenerbahce interested in Layvin Kurzawa

Fenerbahce are interested in Layvin Kurzawa.

Fenerbahce are interested in Layvin Kurzawa, according to PSG Talk via Fanatik. The Frenchman was expected to leave the Parc des Princes in January. However, a move failed to materialise, and he ended up staying at the club.

Interestingly, the Ligue 1 giants could still offload the player in the coming days. The transfer window in Turkey is open until 8 February, and Fenerbahce are eager to secure the services of the 29-year-old.

The Turkish side are eager to bolster their squad to push for a European spot, and are interested in taking Kurzawa on loan. The Parisians are eager to offload the Frenchman, and are willing to pay part of his salary.

