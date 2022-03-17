PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldinho backs Lionel Messi to regain form, Manchester City interested in Neymar, and more - 16 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to visit the Stade Louis II on Sunday to face AS Monaco in Ligue 1. The Parisians are a whopping 15 points clear atop the league table after 28 games.

Meanwhile, former Parisians player Ronaldinho has backed Lionel Messi to regain his form at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Manchester City are interested in Neymar.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Ronaldinho backs Lionel Messi to regain form

Ronaldinho believes Lionel Messi will rise again.

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has backed Lionel Messi to regain top form at PSG. The Argentinean has struggled to make a mark since arriving in Paris last summer. Having won everything on offer with Barcelona, the 34-year-old was expected to make history with the Parisians. Unfortunately, Messi has had an underwhelming stint at the French capital.

Messi has managed just two goals in Ligue 1, although he is leading the assist charts with 11. The Argentinean has fared a bit better in the UEFA Champions League but was powerless to stop Real Madrid in the Round of 16 last week. The 34-year-old failed to assert his influence in the game as PSG crashed out of the tournament despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Ronaldinho: “For me, Lionel Messi has always been the best footballer in the world.” 🗣️ Ronaldinho: “For me, Lionel Messi has always been the best footballer in the world.” https://t.co/3LnZKduSmb

The 34-year-old also missed a crucial penalty in the first leg at home against Madrid. Irate fans booed him during the weekend’s league game against Bordeaux, adding to his frustration. However, Ronaldinho has said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is still the best in the world, in his eyes.

In a recent interview, the Brazilian said it is difficult to question Messi after everything the Argentinean has done.

“Messi is not in a great moment right now, but for me, it is difficult to question Messi after everything he has done for football. I am sure that he will soon win titles again and will once again be considered the best in the world, which for me has not ceased to be,” Ronaldinho said.

Manchester City interested in Neymar

Neymar’s future hangs in the balance.

Manchester City are interested in Neymar, according to Caught Offside via Fichajes.

The Brazilian has played second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe this season at PSG. The 30-year-old has struggled for form and fitness since arriving at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are now ready to offload him as they attempt to usher in a new era. City are among a handful of clubs interested in Neymar’s signature.

The 30-year-old is also wanted by Barcelona and Newcastle United and could ignite a bidding war for his signature. A move to Newcastle United could hardly entice Neymar, while Barcelona might no longer afford his wages. That has made City the frontrunners for his signature.

PSG add Antonio Conte to managerial shortlist

Antonio Conte is unsettled at Tottenham Hotspur.

PSG have added Antonio Conte to their list of potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Caught Offside via Calciomercato.

The Italian took over at Tottenham Hotspur midseason but is reportedly unsatisfied at the club. Conte has a clause in his current deal that allows him to leave at the end of the season. Ligue 1 giants PSG are planning to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision"."At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision". ⚪️ #THFC"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". https://t.co/ENMuTtHrLe

The Parisians are likely to part ways with Pochettino this summer after the Argentinean failed to take the Parisians to the Champions League last eight. Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United, while Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to take over at the French side. However, it now appears Conte could also be considered for the role at the Parc des Princes.

