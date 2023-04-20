PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sadio Mane advised to join Parisians; club urged to appoint Jose Mourinho, and more - April 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Angers at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Friday (April 21) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men will edge closer to defending their Ligue 1 title by securing all three points.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane has been advised to join the Parisians. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have been urged to appoint Jose Mourinho as their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 20, 2023:

Sadio Mane advised to join PSG

Sadio Mane has blown hot and cold this season at the Allianz Arena.

Journalist Nabil Djelitt has advised Sadio Mane to move to PSG this summer. The Senegalese joined Bayern Munich at the end of his Liverpool contract last summer but has endured a mixed start to life at the Allianz Arena.

The 31-year-old has registered 11 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions this season. However, he has been plagued by injuries and off-field controversies.

Speaking on Canal Plus Africa, as cited by PSG Talk, Djelitt said that the Bavarians haven’t used Mane to his full potential.

“He is 31 years old; he has to play. He doesn’t have time to seize his chance yet. Sadio Mane is a global brand; it was announced like that, and he is not a player who has a vocation to be on the sidelines. I advise him to go to PSG,” said Djelitt.

He added:

"Sadio Mane is not in the right place at Bayern Munich, and for me, it is a casting error. ... Bayern made an XXL recruitment to shine but also to replace the leader of attack Lewandowski. But when we recruit the player who finished 2nd best player in the world at the last Ballon d’Or, we try to put him in the best conditions."

He continued:

“You do not recruit De Bruyne to make him play as a recovery midfielder; you do not recruit Haaland to make him play outfield! But Sadio Mane’s story starts with a tactical misunderstanding since he evolves as a No. 9 replacing Lewandowski position for position. I do not have the impression that it is the same profile.”

Parisians sporting director Luis Campos has preferred to target talented young players recently, so a move for Mane might not be on his agenda.

Parisians urged to appoint Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho could be an option to replace Christophe Galtier this summer.

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen reckons the Parisians should appoint Jose Mourinho as Christophe Galtier’s replacement.

The French manager is under pressure at the Parc des Princes after faltering in Europe this season. The Ligue 1 champions could opt for a change in management at the end of the season, and Mourinho has emerged as an option. The Portuguese has done a decent job since taking charge at AS Roma and could be open to a move this summer.

Speaking on RMC Sport’s Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen said that Mourinho would instill discipline at his former club.

“I do not ask that Galtier be removed from his position. But if it is the choice of the Parisian leaders, I think we should not look any further: Jose Mourinho. A coach with a grip, who has won, with a lot of experience and who will be respected by all the players in the locker room. He will be able to enforce a certain discipline, which has disappeared at PSG for years,” said Rothen.

Galtier took charge of the French giants last summer and remains on course to win the league.

Newcastle United retain interest in Hugo Ekitike

Newcastle United have retained their interest in Hugo Ekitike, according to The Northern Echo.

The French striker was wanted at St. James’ Park in January 2022 but opted to join PSG on loan in the summer instead. The Magpies went on to sign Alexander Isak but have kept their eye on Ekitike. The 20-year-old has struggled to break into the starting XI under Galtier and is reportedly a frustrated figure at the club.

Newcastle are ready to offer him a lifeline and could return for the Frenchman at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 champions have an obligation to sign Ekitike permanently this summer but are likely to move him on if he signs the deal.

The Magpies remain keen to add more teeth to their attack this year, and the Frenchman could add another dimension to their frontline.

