PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Adrien Rabiot opens up on Kylian Mbappe bond, and more - April 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Lyon in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (April 2). Christophe Galtier's team are now six points ahead of second-placed Marseille in the standings with nine games left.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has expressed a desire to see Lionel Messi back at Barcelona. Elsewhere, Adrien Rabiot has opened up on his relationship with Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 3, 2023:

Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with PSG but has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal. The Parisians remain keen to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, while the Blaugrana and Inter Miami want to secure his signature this summer.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Henry said that he would like Messi to retire at Barcelona.

“It’s embarrassing to hear whistles from the Parc. You can’t whistle one of the best players in the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season. Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don’t know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did … I didn’t really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona," said Henry.

Messi has been in blistering form for the Ligue 1 champions this season, registering 18 goals and 17 assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Adrien Rabiot opens up on Kylian Mbappe bond

Adrien Rabiot (left) could return to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Adrien Rabiot has said that he shares a cordial relationship with Kylian Mbappe. The Juventus midfielder left PSG in 2019 to move to Turin but is set to become a free agent this summer. He has been heavily linked with a return to his alma mater at the end of the season. The Parisians are expected to invest in midfield this summer and might not be averse to bringing Rabiot back.

The two parties did not part in cordial terms (in 2019) but could start things afresh this summer. The Ligue 1 champions could be tempted by the chance to sign their former player on a Bosman move. Rabiot could also feel that he has a score to settle at the Parc des Princes. However, it now appears that teaming up with his close friend could also be a reason for Rabiot to rejoin PSG.

Speaking to Telefoot, Rabiot was full of praise for Mbappe.

“He is a player who has reached maturity, whether from a footballing point of view or even in his life. We see that he is a completely different player and man. I had the chance to know him in Paris a long time ago. We really see someone calm, who is sure of his strength. He knows what he’s doing. Personally, he gives me a lot of confidence,” said Rabiot.

He continued:

"When I know I have him behind me, it gives me a lot of confidence. I know there is solid. Already when I was at the club, we got along very well. We were already playing on the same side, and it was going well. Kylian is also someone who has grown up; he understands the game and the important players he has around him and whom he needs. What he says is important.”

The Parisians have been out of luck with their midfield signings last summer, and Rabiot could help them turn things around.

Danilo Pereira slams PSG teammates

Danilo Pereira believes his team lacked heart on Sunday.

Danilo Pereira has lambasted his teammates after a lacklustre performance against Lyon on Sunday.

PSG suffered their fifth league defeat this season - second straight at home - after failing to score. Their overall performance was hardly up to the mark, with the hosts failing to take control of the game.

After the defeat, Pereira said that the Ligue 1 champions must get their act together soon.

"We don't respect the organisation. We don't give it our all. If we don't give everything at home, it will be difficult to win. We are going through a difficult phase; we have to wake up because our opponents are only 6 points away. We have to change a lot of things, but that's not for me to say," said Pereira.

PSG have now lost three of their last four games across competitions.

