PSG Transfer News Roundup: Wayne Rooney picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo; Parisians told they have to pay €100 million for Napoli forward, and more - November 19, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to be busy in the winter transfer window, despite being quite active in the summer. Manager Christophe Galtier is looking assemble a squad good enough to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney has picked sides in the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been told to pay €100 million for a Napoli forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 19, 2022:

Wayne Rooney picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been on outstanding form in the build-up to the World Cup.

Wayne Rooney reckons Lionel Messi is the best player in the world. The Argentinean has enjoyed a superb run with PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14 more in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old is currently with his national team in Qatar, gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi has been embroiled in one of the lengthiest rivalries in world football with Cristiano Ronaldo. The two players have pushed each other to the limit for more than a decade, dividing opinion among fans around the globe. Rooney has now shed light on why the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is better than Ronaldo.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Wayne Rooney: “I’ve said many times that Lionel Messi is the best.”



– “Leo has everything; the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists…” 🗣️ Wayne Rooney: “I’ve said many times that Lionel Messi is the best.”– “Leo has everything; the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists…” https://t.co/jFxn01RYnl

Speaking to The Times, as cited by PSG Talk, the Englishman said that Messi’s all round abilities puts him a step ahead of Ronaldo.

“Everyone has different views on Messi and Ronaldo, but I have said many times that I think Messi is the best. I have watched lots of videos of Diego Maradona, who was a similar player, but Messi is better. He has everything – the way he controls games, his dribbling, his assists – whereas Ronaldo is more of a goalscorer,” said Rooney.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are set to play in their fifth World Cup, which is likely to be their final appearance in the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

PSG told to pay €100 million for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen could ignite a bidding war in 2023.

PSG will have to pay €100 million for the signature of Victor Osimhen, according to former Siena Sporting director Guiseppe Cannella.

The Nigerian forward has been in red-hot form for Napoli this season and is among the most sought-after forwards in Europe. The Parisians are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old, who has ten goals in 14 appearances across competitions this season.

Oma Akatugba @omaakatugba Congrats @victorosimhen9 for wining the emerging player or the year award at the Globe award Dubai. Next is the CaF player of the year award. Congrats @victorosimhen9 for wining the emerging player or the year award at the Globe award Dubai. Next is the CaF player of the year award. https://t.co/uQk9CRCq76

Speaking to Radio Punto Nuovo, Cannella said that it's difficult to put a price on Osimhen.

“At the moment, it is difficult to really evaluate the price of Osimhen, also based on my experience. The price is based on the request. If a team like PSG or similar asks you, he will be sold for more than 100 million euros,” said Cannella.

The Nigerian was recently adjudged the Emerging player of the Year at the 2022 Global Soccer Awards.

Parisians locked in battle with Manchester United for Joao Felix

Joao Felix has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with Manchester United for the signature of Joao Felix, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Portuguese forward has struggled for game time at Atletico Madrid and is looking for a way out. The 23-year-old has four goals and three assists in 18 appearances across competitions for the La Liga side.

However, Felix has had only five starts in the league this season, hinting that all's not well at the club. Manchester United are already hot on his heels, as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Parisians have now joined the party. However, FIFA Financial Fair Play rules might prevent a permanent move right now, as the Parisians already have Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

PSG could be open to an initial loan deal with an option for a permanent move. However, Los Rojiblancos are likely to push for a transfer with a fee paid up front.

Poll : 0 votes