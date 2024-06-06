"Pushing for Manchester United" - Journalist says ex-Chelsea boss is keen on taking over managerial role at Old Trafford club

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen on joining Manchester United with a new season approaching. Rumors about this potential move surfaced amid uncertainties regarding the Red Devils' current manager Erik ten Hag's future.

The Dutchman signed for Manchester United at the end of the 2021–22 season until June 2025, with the option of extending for a further year. Ten Hag's squad finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their lowest-ever finish. However, they qualified for the UEFA Europa League for next season after winning the 2023–24 FA Cup. The former Ajax manager had also led the Red Devils to win the 2022–23 EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Red Devils in the scenario where the club decides to let go of Erik ten Hag. On mufcMPB’s YouTube channel, Ben Jacobs shared an update on the German coach and his interest in the job at Old Trafford.

He said:

"With Tuchel, there has been nothing concrete from United to Tuchel yet, but he’s formed a part of the succession planning."

About Thomas Tuchel's desire to return to the Premier League, Ben Jacobs added:

“Tuchel is pushing for Manchester United more than Manchester United are pushing for Tuchel at this point. In other words, Tuchel wants to come back to the Premier League and he would welcome the approach.”

Following his one-season tenure at Chelsea in 2021–2022, Thomas Tuchel joined Bayern Munich on a two-year deal in 2023. It ended in a premature departure at the end of the 2023-24 season as the Bavarians failed to lift any silverware.

Paul Merson predicts Chelsea and Manchester United's final positions in Premier League next season

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson shared his opinion on where Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur will end up on the Premier League table next season. All three clubs missed out on a Champions League spot in the 2023-24 season, finishing sixth, eighth, and fifth in the league, respectively.

The Red Devils' eighth-placed finish was the club's lowest ever in Premier League history. Sharing his predictions for the upcoming season, Paul Merson told Sky Sports:

"I've got a feeling for next season. I think Tottenham have got to concentrate on one thing. I think top four, Chelsea are going to be there, Man Utd can only get better - top four's hard now."

The 2024-25 Premier League season dates have been confirmed, with the campaign beginning on August 17, 90 days after the last season. The final match round of the upcoming season will be played on May 25.