Ranking the 10 best midfielders in 2021

It is often said that teams that win the midfield battle usually win the match. One of the most crucial positions on the pitch, midfielders often set the tone of the game with their performances.

2021 has seen some incredible midfielders put in some breathtaking performances on the pitch. From Kante's brilliant performances in the UEFA Champions League to Kevin De Bruyne's majestic displays in the Premier League, the game's top midfielders have put on a show this year.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the 10 best midfielders of 2021.

#10 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's midfield trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro might be aging, but they are showing no signs of slowing down. One of the best passers to ever play the game, Toni Kroos has been extremely consistent for Real Madrid this year.

The Real Madrid superstar showed his class when he put on a midfield masterclass in the UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool earlier this year. Still only 31, Kroos has started the season in fine form and has been one of Real Madrid's best players.

Calm and composed on the ball, Kroos will be hoping to inspire Real Madrid to another La Liga title this season. He will also need to be at his playmaking best when Real Madrid take on PSG in the UEFA Champions League.

#9 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

One of the most complete midfielders in world football at the moment, Nicolo Barella has had a stunning year for both Inter Milan and the Italian national team. Full of running and creativity, Barella scored and set up plenty of crucial goals in Inter's run to the Serie A title last season.

An ever-present in Roberto Mancini's Italian side which won Euro 2020 as well, Barella has matured into one of the most reliable and consistent performers for his club and national sides.

Blessed with brilliant technical ability and incredible vision, Barella is capable of playing pin point through balls for his teammates. Still only 24, the Italian midfielder has the potential to achieve even greater heights in the coming years.

#8 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mason Mount has firmly established himself as one of the best English midfielders of this generation. The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in Chelsea's historic UEFA Champions League triumph. He was also extremely impressive for the England national team at Euro 2020.

Full of running and capable of taking some brilliant set-pieces as well, Mount keeps the team ticking with his intelligent runs, great passing and brilliant vision. A fan favorite at Stamford Bridge already, Mount has started this season in blistering form as well.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Steven Gerrard on Mason Mount: "I’ve watched his progress. He’s a big talent for the country. I’m a massive fan of Mason. He plays with a smile on his face. He can create, score and already a European Cup winner so I don’t think he needs the likes of myself to praise him. Steven Gerrard on Mason Mount: "I’ve watched his progress. He’s a big talent for the country. I’m a massive fan of Mason. He plays with a smile on his face. He can create, score and already a European Cup winner so I don’t think he needs the likes of myself to praise him. https://t.co/SBLv8pw7lt

In just 16 Premier League appearances so far, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has already contributed 7 goals and grabbed 4 assists. Still only 22, Mount will be looking to build on his extremely impressive performances in 2021.

