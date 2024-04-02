Real Madrid icon Guti explains how Carlo Ancelotti could line up his team if Kylian Mbappe joins club in the summer

France football team captain Kylian Mbappe has been associated with his potential transfer to Spanish football club Real Madrid since 2017. At the end of August 2017, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan from AS Monaco, which turned into a permanent contract next year.

Since then, the 25-year-old forward has been in talks about potentially joining Los Blancos in almost every transfer window. However, the chances appear to be that favor this time, as his contract with PSG will expire by the end of the 2023–2024 season.

Real Madrid icon Guti recently spoke about the chances of this potential transfer turning into reality. He presented a possible line-up that would be a good fit for Kylian Mbappe as well as the already existing star-studded team. He suggested that manager Carlo Ancelotti can eliminate one midfielder from the formation to make a place for the French star.

While talking about Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid, the legend recalled his tenure with the club in the 2000s and told El Chiringuito TV:

"Speaking for myself, when they brought in the Galacticos I did not like it because I know I was going to play less."

Currently, Carlo Ancelotti mostly follows the 4-3-1-2 formation, with Jude Bellingham positioned behind Vinicius and Rodrygo. It works like a 4-3-3 formation, with Bellingham making late runs into the box at times.

Guti suggested that Kylian Mbappe can play as the No. 9 with Vinicius and Rodrygo on either side and swap with the left-winger whenever necessary to create space. Guti told El Chiringuito TV:

“I think Rodrygo will start next season. Real Madrid can consider playing with three midfielders.”

The Los Blancos icon was also asked about his preference between the current squad and the Galacticos, to which Guti told El Chiringuito TV:

“In terms of players, this Real Madrid is better than the Galacticos. It was difficult for us to win during the Galactico Madri. Many were going forward and few came back to defend.”

There hasn't been any official confirmation or statement about the potential transfer from either Real Madrid or Kylian Mbappe. However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Los Blancos have made an offer to the Frenchman.

Real Madrid's current standings in La Liga and UCL

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 75 points, followed by arch-rival Barcelona, who are behind by eight points. Their next fixture in the Spanish League is against Mallorca away on April 13. Barcelona will be playing against Cádiz away on April 14.

Los Blancos currently have two players injured who are likely to miss the entirety of the ongoing season. Austrian defender David Alaba has suffered a Cruciate ligament tear and is expected to be back by July 31. Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a Meniscus tear and is expected to return to the field by June 30.

In the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos will be facing reigning champion Manchester City at home in the quarter-final first-leg on April 10. The second leg will follow eight days later at the Etihad. The winner of the tie will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Poll : Can Kylian Mbappe win the Ballon d'Or if he joins Real Madrid? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion