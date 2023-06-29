Real Madrid identify 3 superstar alternatives if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly considered three superstar alternatives should the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe not materialize this summer.

According to a report by Fichajes, Los Blancos have shortlisted Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic as alternatives to the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Spanish giants are currently looking to sign a forward to replace Karim Benzema, who departed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this summer. Kylian Mbappe remains the club's primary target and has ruled out the possibility of an extension on his current deal in Paris, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

However, recent reports have indicated that Premier League side Liverpool could swoop in and strike a deal for the Frenchman. According to FIFA agent Marco Kirdemir, the Reds are willing to offer £214 million, excluding bonuses, to sign the French forward this summer (via Sport Bible). Whether or not Mbappe does arrive at Anfield remains to be seen.

Should Real Madrid fail to land their top target, the club could turn their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has one year left on his current deal. The three-time Premier League golden boot winner has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who recently had an initial bid of around €70 million rejected by Spurs.

Other options include Napoli's Victor Osimhen, whose contract with the Italian club expires in 2025. With two years left on his current deal, Napoli are demanding £128 million for their striker (via MSN).

Los Blancos' final alternative, Dusan Vlahovic, is under contract with Juventus until 2026. Although the Italian outfit have been unsuccessful in finding a suitor for the player, Madrid could onboard the 23-year-old on loan.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga agrees new deal with €1 billion release clause

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (left)

Eduardo Camavinga has agreed to a new deal with Real Madrid that will see the midfielder at Santiago Bernabeu till 2028. According to MARCA, the 20-year-old's release clause saw an increase from €700 million to €1 billion.

The Frenchman primarily plays in the midfield but can also fill in at left-back, a feature of his game displayed in the 2022/23 season. The player signed for Real Madrid from Rennes in 2021 and has become an integral part of the set-up.

Since his arrival, Camavinga has scored two goals and provided four assists in 99 appearances across all competitions. The youngster has won six major trophies with Los Blancos, including the UEFA Champions League and La Liga in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes