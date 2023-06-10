Real Madrid president Florentino Perez makes bold claim on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has given a massive hint that the La Liga giants will sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Mbappe has been continuously linked with Los Blancos. This is despite putting pen to paper on a new two-year deal at the Parc des Princes with the option of a further year in May 2022. He is tied to the Ligue 1 champions until 2024. The French striker snubbed a move to Los Blancos when signing that deal.

However, recent reports claim that the 24-year-old has no intentions of triggering the one-year option in his deal. It appears that Real Madrid president Perez will look to take advantage of this as he has boldly claimed he will be signing the Frenchman. The Spaniard was asked (via Madrid Xtra):

“Florentino will you sign Mbappé?”

Perez then responded:

“Yes, but not this year.”

Kylian Mbappe has been in stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. However, his campaign hasn't been without its problems. He has been at loggerheads with teammate Neymar amid a power struggle at the French club. The Frenchman also took issue with the Parisians' promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets as he felt they overused him.

Perez was frustrated when missing out on Kylian Mbappe last year as he was eager to seal the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer. He slammed the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron, and the offer that PSG made to the attacker, saying (via GOAL):

“[PSG] practically offered him not only to be the leader of the team, but also of the management. It was at that point that we saw it wasn't the same Mbappe that we wanted to sign."

Perez continued:

“If a kid is called by the president of a country (Emmanuel Macron), of course it'll affect him. What makes no sense is that he did it at all - it influenced him a lot - but he could have succeeded at Real Madrid, just as Zidane did, and still be a source of pride for his country."

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new striker following Karim Benzema's departure. The French forward has joined Saudi giants Al Ittihad leaving Los Blancos in need of a center-forward.

Real Madrid president Perez and manager Carlo Ancelotti clashing over signing Kylian Mbappe or Harry Kane

Carlo Ancelotti wants Harry Kane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have recently set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as they look to replace Benzema. The English forward has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 32 goals in 49 games.

Relevo (via Football-Espana) reports that Ancelotti wants Madrid to sign Kane this summer. However, Perez is having doubts about a move for the 29-year-old as he will have to fork out around €100 million.

Hence, Perez is keen on Kylian Mbappe who will be available on a free transfer in 2024. The Parisian attacker is also younger than Kane and is therefore willing to offer more years if he were to join Los Blancos.

