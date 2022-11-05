Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea ahead of other clubs in race to sign striker with €60 million release clause: Reports

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Chelsea are ahead of other clubs in the race to sign Palmeiras teenage prodigy Endrick, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Endrick, 16, has become one of world football's most coveted teenagers following a meteoric rise in Brazil.

The Brazilian wonderkid made seven appearances in Copinha 2022, scoring six goals.

He has earned comparisons to PSG forward Neymar, with his advisor Frederico Pena heaping praise on the teenager.

Pena said:

"I can't recall any other player of his age in recent history doing what he did (performance in Copinha). The way he handled all the pressure was impressive because sometimes you see a kid having a great game and then struggling to maintain the same level of performance."

Endrick has bagged three goals and contributed an assist in 180 minutes of action in the Brazilian league, which is a key contribution every 45 minutes.

The teenager has also impressed with the Brazilian U17s, scoring five goals in four matches against Argentina, England, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Endrick is the first player in Palmeiras history to win trophies at the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-20 and first team level.



At 16 years of age, he has won the Brasileirão title with Palmeiras and has 3 goal and 1 assist in 5 appearances — one of them as a starter. Endrick is the first player in Palmeiras history to win trophies at the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, U-20 and first team level.At 16 years of age, he has won the Brasileirão title with Palmeiras and has 3 goal and 1 assist in 5 appearances — one of them as a starter. https://t.co/qap9dRMtCZ

Interest in Endrick is intensifying from Europe, and it is Real Madrid, PSG, and Chelsea who are currently leading the race.

Bids for the Palmeiras forward are expected to come shortly, with a move anticipated for 2024.

The Brazilian teenager's current deal at Allianz Parque expires in 2025, and his contract has a €60 million release clause.

If Endrick moves to Real Madrid, he will follow in the footsteps of his Brazilian compatriots Rodryo and Vinicius Jr.

The Palmeiras teenage sensation has revealed that his favorite player is Vinicius ahead of PSG's Neymar, saying (via MadridUniversal):

“My favourite player in the world is Vinicius Jr. Obviously Neymar is amazing as well, but I prefer Vinicius."

Pro Future Stars @ProFutureStars1



Rodrygo as a Right Winger

Endrick as a Centre Forward

Vinicius as a Left Winger



The dream Brazilian attacking trio of Real Madrid for the future! According to MARCA, Real Madrid decided to sign Endrick from Palmeiras.Rodrygo as a Right WingerEndrick as a Centre ForwardVinicius as a Left WingerThe dream Brazilian attacking trio of Real Madrid for the future! According to MARCA, Real Madrid decided to sign Endrick from Palmeiras.▶ Rodrygo as a Right Winger▶ Endrick as a Centre Forward▶ Vinicius as a Left WingerThe dream Brazilian attacking trio of Real Madrid for the future! 🇧🇷😍 https://t.co/SXiL6gdmdK

Chelsea are building for the future, and their summer transfer business boasted long-term signings.

Carney Chukwuemeka, 19, Cesare Cesadai, 19, and goalkeeper Gabriel Solina, 18, all arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, PSG's transfer business is overseen by football advisor Luis Campos.

The Portuguese lured the likes of Hugo Ekitike, 20, and Nuno Mendes, 20, to the Parc des Princes.

Chelsea could face PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League

Thiago Silva could face his former side

Both Chelsea and PSG qualified for the last 16 of the Champions, with Graham Potter's side topping E with four wins, one draw, and one defeat in six games.

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier's men had to agonizingly settle for second place in Group H.

The Parisians' fate was decided by away goals, with group winners Benfica topping the table, having scored three more goals away from home than the Parisians.

It means the west London outfit and the reigning Ligue 1 champions could meet in the last 16.

The last time the two sides played one another in Europe's elite club competition was in 2016 when the Parisians beat Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

