Real Madrid send message to Chelsea after Blues beat PSG to win ‘well-deserved’ FIFA Club World Cup title

Real Madrid have sent a message to Chelsea following their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. The Blues took the lead through Cole Palmer in the 22nd minute at the MetLife Stadium, before the Englishman doubled the lead eight minutes later.

New signing Joao Pedro put the game to bed by finding the back of the net in the 43rd minute. Robert Sanchez, meanwhile, was outstanding in between the sticks to help the London giants become the first winners of the refurbished tournament.

Following the game, Real Madrid congratulated Chelsea via a message on social media. The post read:

“Congratulations to Chelsea and all its fans for the well-deserved Club World Cup title. And many congratulations to FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, for the brilliant organisation of the 2025 Club World Cup.”

The LaLiga giants, interestingly, were knocked out by PSG in the semifinals of the tournament. Los Blancos lost 4-0 to the Parisians, which was their first defeat under Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish manager took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. The legendary Italian left Real Madrid following a disappointing campaign, where they failed to win the league and the Champions League. Ancelotti has since taken charge of the Brazil national team.

Are Chelsea eyeing Real Madrid's Rodyrgo Goes?

Chelsea have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to El Chiringuito. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is under scrutiny after dropping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso.

Rodrygo was a peripheral figure for Los Blancos at the FIFA Club World Cup, managing just one start in three appearances. The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the defeat to PSG in the semifinal, further adding to speculation regarding his future.

The Blues are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to further improve their attack. The London giants have apparently reached out to Rodrygo's entourage to ask about his availability this summer.

However, the report adds that Chelsea will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich in the race for the Brazilian forward. The Bavarians have reportedly presented Real Madrid with an offer for Rodrygo following Jamal Musiala's unfortunate injury. The German champions had their eyes on Nico Williams, but with the Spaniard extending his stay at Athletic Bilbao, they have turned to the Brazilian.

