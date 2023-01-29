Real Madrid players Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez have reportedly given teammate Eduardo Camavinga a new nickname following his performance against Atletico Madrid on January 28.

The French midfielder was one of the standout players as Los Blancos secured an impressive 3-1 victory against rivals Atletico in the Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Camavinga once showed his class and versatility as he was deployed in a left-back position by head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The injury suffered by both Ferland Mendy and David Alaba meant that the Spanish giants were short of options to play at left-back.

Ancelotti opted to play the midfielder as a makeshift left-back. The Frenchman had previously played such a role during the FIFA World Cup for France in Qatar.

Camavinga didn't disappoint once again in the left-back position as he offered Real Madrid more depth in attack. He was able to help left-winger Vinicius Junior, who was clearly man-marked by Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman was also very much reliable in defense as he managed to keep the likes of Ángel Correa quiet during the mouthwatering encounter.

After the game, Modric and Vazquez were quick to reveal a new nickname that seems to have been handed to Camavinga by his Real Madrid teammates.

They called the Frenchman 'Bixente Lizarazu'. For context, Lizarazu was a French left-back who played for the likes of Bordeaux and Bayern Munich during his playing career. He was also the starting left-back for France during their 1998 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Camavinga will likely not play in the left-back position when the likes of Mendy and Alaba return. However, he has demonstrated his ability to play in the position if called upon by Ancelotti.

"Real Madrid don't have a clear identity" - Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian tactician has reacted to talks about Real Madrid not having a defined style of play ahead of their La Liga game against Real Sociedad on January 29.

Ancelotti, who is regarded as one of the world's greatest tacticians, is known for setting up his team in various ways to get the best result.

He revealed in a press conference that although his team doesn't have a clear identity on how they want to play, they do have quality. He said (via Marca):

"They also said it last year. We have the [quality of] football. Sometimes we do it well and sometimes less well. Madrid does not have a clear identity, for the simple reason that we don't want to have one. We are a team that knows how to do many things, not just one. And I like that."

Real Madrid are six points behind leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table with a game in hand.

