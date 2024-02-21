Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe likely to join Los Blancos; Toni Kroos rubbishes Bayern Munich rumours, and more - February 21, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25) in La Liga. Los Blancos are six points clear at the top after 25 games.

Meanwhile, PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to join the Spanish giants this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. Elsewhere, veteran Los Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos has squashed rumours of a possible return to Bayern Munich this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 21, 2024:

Kylian Mbappe likely to join Real Madrid, says David Ornstein

Kylian Mbappe is enroute to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is likely to join Real Madrid this summer, according to David Ornstein.

The French superstar’s future has been the talk of town for a while, with his contract set to run out at the end of this season. While Paris Saint-Germain would like him to sign a new deal, it looks increasingly certain that the 25-year-old will leave.

Ornstein told NBC Sports that Mbappe is likely to join Los Blancos on a reduced salary.

“Paris Saint-Germain always have thought there’s been an agreement with Real Madrid. But we don’t know of it just yet.

"Real Madrid set a deadline in January for Kylian Mbappe to accept their contract proposal, but that passed. So it’s likely he will have to settle for a lesser salary if he goes there,” said Ornstein.

The transfer guru also insisted that Premier League clubs have little chances of winning the race for Mbappe due to financial constraints.

“And that may make many people say, well what about the Premier League? What about the likes of Arsenal, of Chelsea, of Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United?

"The truth is the finances don’t work for them. They would love to do it. They would be able to do it, in terms of their own ownership. Just look at Newcastle, they could afford to do it,” said Ornstein.

He added:

“But under these Profit and Sustainability Rules that the likes of Everton have come a cropper with, they just cannot afford to pay the salary.

"So it would require Kylian Mbappe to drop his salary demands, or maybe find the money from somewhere else to pay him in different means. But the reality is the full expectation is that he will sign for Real Madrid.”

Mbappe could fill the boots of Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Toni Kroos rubbishes Bayern Munich rumours

Toni Kroos will not return to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Toni Kroos has brushed aside talks of a possible move to Bayern Munich this summer.

The German midfielder is in the final six months of his contract, and his future remains uncertain. Kroos has been an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI this season, registering one goal and seven assists in 33 outings across competitions.

Speaking recently, as cited by Bavarian Football Works, the 34-year-old said that he was honoured with the links with his former club but added that those aren't true.

“I expected a lot of questions about my future today, but not this one (rumours of a return to Bayern Munich).

"I’m always very honored when someone wants me on their team, regardless of whether that’s even true. But, in this case, I can clearly say that’s not going to happen,” said Kroos.

The Athletic has said that Los Blancos have submitted a renewal offer on the table for Kroos to consider.

Luka Modric offered coaching role at Santiago Bernabeu

Luka Modric’s future remains up in the air.

Luka Modric has been offered the chance to join Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching team at Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

The Croatian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season and is heavily linked with an exit. Modric is wanted in Saudi Arabia, while reports have also mentioned interest from Inter Miami.

Los Blancos want him to stay and even offered him the option to join the backroom staff a couple of months ago. While the 38-year-old declined the proposal, it's believed that he hasn’t entirely closed the door on possibly manning the touchline at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric could consider that option in the future but believes he still has a few years left in his playing career.