Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos in battle for Josko Gvardiol; club don't need Luka Modric, says Guti, and more - January 19, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Villarreal at El Madrigal on Thursday (January 19) in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are second in the La Liga standings, three points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the club are locked in a three-way battle for Josko Gvardiol. Elsewhere, Los Blancos legend Guti reckons his former club do not need Luka Modric anymore.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 19, 2023:

Real Madrid in three-way battle for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are locked in battle with Chelsea and Manchester City for the signature of Josko Gvardiol, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal.

The Croatian defender has gone from strength to strength in recent times for both club and country. The 20-year-old has been very impressive for RB Leipzig this season, registering one goal from 19 games across competitions.

Gvardiol also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, finishing third with Croatia and endearing himself to clubs around Europe.

Los Blancos are contemplating defensive reinforcements and have turned their attention to the 20-year-old. However, the La Liga giants face stiff competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for the Croatian.

Los Blancos don't need Luka Modric, says Guti

Luka Modric’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Guti believes Real Madrid do not need Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder has continued to deliver despite being at the tail end of his contract. The 37-year-old is in the final six months of his deal, but Los Blancos are expected to tie him down to a new one.

Modric guided his nation to a third-place finish in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, speaking to El Chiringuito TV, as cited by Madrid Universal, Guti said that the Croatian could be surplus to requirements next season.

“I have doubts with Luka Modric. He won’t have his space (next season). Real Madrid doesn’t need him. I don’t know if Bellingham or another midfielder will come, but he has to leave at some point,” said Guti.

The 37-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the La Liga giants this campaign, scoring five goals and setting up two more.

Carlo Ancelotti reckons Real Madrid squad is in transition

Carlo Ancelotti has refused to entertain talks of Real Madrid coming to the end of their recent successful run this season.

The La Liga giants have struggled this campaign and recently lost to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final. Recent results have given rise to a notion that Los Blancos’ current squad have run their race.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Marca, the Italian manager insisted that Madrid are in transition and will come out stronger.

“It's a young team although everyone talks about (Luka) Modric, (Toni) Kroos or (Karim) Benzema, but there were already young players and there are more who have arrived this year. I think we are at the beginning of a cycle. It is a moment of transition from one fantastic era to another. There are players who will take over this team, from the Kroos, Modric or Benzema," said Ancelotti.

He added:

"We have had injuries that have affected us a little more, and it was not foreseeable. Not being at full strength is quite normal. We have to endure this month. We think that tomorrow is important, even though everyone thinks Madrid are dead. We have to be calm and confident; it's a complicated period against rivals who are in good form.”

He continued:

“We are never going to give up, and we are going to come out on top. When? I don't know, hopefully tomorrow. We will not come out too late, and this team will compete in all competitions.”

Los Blancos remain in the hunt for multiple trophies this season and cannot be ruled out of the La Liga title race either.

