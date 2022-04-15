Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos confident of signing Monaco midfielder; Luka Modric opens up on future, and more - 14 April 2022

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals later this month. The Spanish giants got the better of holders Chelsea in an entertaining quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are confident of signing a Monaco midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Luka Modric has opened up about his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on 14th April 2022:

Real Madrid confident of signing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (centre) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are confident of securing the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to AS. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring in a new midfielder at the end of the season and has his eyes on the Frenchman. The La Liga giants have already initiated negotiations with Monaco to facilitate a move this summer.

Tchouameni has been a revelation recently and is one of the most sought-after players in European football. Los Blancos are among the clubs monitoring his development at the Ligue 1 side with interest.

Ancelotti wants a replacement for Casemiro at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season. The Brazilian has not been in his elements this campaign, so Ancelotti wants Tchouameni to take Casemiro's place.

Real Madrid are in advanced talks with Monaco and have received positive signs recently. However, the two parties remain some way apart in the transfer fee. The Ligue 1 giants valued him at €60 million in September last year. However, his outstanding performances have forced Monaco to hike their asking price for the 22-year-old.

However, Los Blancos remain confident of striking a deal, with the French side also looking to cash in on their asset. For now, talks are expected to continue, and a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.

Luka Modric opens up on future

Luka Modric is in the final few months of his current contract.

Luka Modric has revealed that he is not sweating on his future and wants to concentrate on the current season instead.

The Croatian continues to be pivotal for Real Madrid and has already racked up 37 appearances across competitions this season. The 36-year-old has three goals and nine assists so far and was outstanding against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. He produced a sumptuous assist that sent the tie to extra time before Karim Benzema scored the winner.

“I give my best on the pitch to give back all the affection Madridistas show me”, he added. Luka Modrić on his contract expiring in two months: “I go year by year as always. Now the important thing is we are in the semifinals”.“I give my best on the pitch to give back all the affection Madridistas show me”, he added. Luka Modrić on his contract expiring in two months: “I go year by year as always. Now the important thing is we are in the semifinals”. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid“I give my best on the pitch to give back all the affection Madridistas show me”, he added. https://t.co/cxMvpGECYg

Modric’s current contract expires at the end of the season, but he is yet to sign an extension. However, speaking to reporters recently, the Croatian said that he prefers to go ’year by year'.

“I go year by year, as always. Now the important thing is we are in the semifinals. I give my best on the pitch to give back all the affection Madridistas show me," said Modric

Rio Ferdinand reveals Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Karim Benzema at Old Trafford

Karim Benzem has been on fire this season.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said that Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to sign Karim Benzema in 2008. The Frenchman has attained legendary status since joining Real Madrid in 2009.

Speaking after Los Blancos’ game against Chelsea, the Englishman said that not signing Benzema would be one of Ferguson's biggest regrets.

“The first time I played against him was 2008, and that was the first time I had seen him up close and personal. If you see the goal he scored against us, look how many players are around him, but all he needed was one touch, it was all one motion,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“I remember coming off the pitch, and Sir Alex Ferguson said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m trying to get him.’ But with his African connections, and how influential Real Madrid were, he chose them. I think looking back, Sir Alex will believe that is one of his biggest regrets not getting him to sign for the club."

Benzema has scored a staggering 38 times across competitions this season.

