Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eye Bosman move for Milan Skriniar; club uninterested in Chelsea midfielder, more - December 10, 2022

Real Madrid remain eager to wrestle back their La Liga title from Barcelona this season. The Blaugrana are leading Carlo Ancelotti’s men by two points after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a Bosman move for Milan Skriniar next summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are uninterested in a Chelsea midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on December 10, 2022:

Real Madrid eye Bosman move for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (left) is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Milan Skriniar next summer, according to Fichajes via Sempre Inter.

The Slovakian international is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan. The 27-year-old remains an integral part of the Nerazzuri’s backline, and the Serie A giants want to keep him at the club. However, the player is yet to sign a new deal amid speculation regarding his future.

Joseph Brown @JosephBrown_974 | Milan Skriniar is back on Tottenham’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. | Milan Skriniar is back on Tottenham’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. #THFC 🚨| Milan Skriniar is back on Tottenham’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window. #THFC https://t.co/D1Sj7ntKvh

Los Blancos remain in the hunt for defensive reinforcements. The La Liga giants are expected to go all out for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol next summer. However, should a move for the Croatian prove complicated, Real Madrid could turn to Skriniar. The Slovakian has appeared 21 times across competitions for Inter this season.

Los Blancos reckon the 27-year-old could help add more steel to their backline. The La Liga giants could sign the player in the summer on a free transfer if he doesn't agree an extension.

Los Blancos uninterested in N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is likely to leave Chelsea next year.

Real Madrid have passed on the opportunity to sign N’Golo Kante for free next summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea and looks set to leave in the summer. The La Liga giants are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have been offered the chance to sign Kante.

However, Los Blancos have opted not to take up the offer. The Spanish side are laying down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, both of whom are in the twilight of their career.

Kante could be an option, but Real Madrid want to concentrate on younger players at the moment. The 31-year-old’s recent injury woes also make any move for him a risky affair.

Lovro Majer tips Luka Modric to continue till Euro 2024

Luka Modric continues to go strong with club and country.

Lovro Majer reckons Luka Modric could continue with the the Croatian team till Euro 2024.

The 37-year-old has been indispensable for Real Madrid and his national team for a while. Modric has been a regular in Ancelotti’s team this season, despite being at the fag end of his career. He has amassed five goals and two assists in 18 appearances across competitions this season for Los Blancos.

Modric has also been outstanding at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation reach the semifinals. He was one of Croatia's four successful spot-kick takers in their quarterfinal win on penalties over five-time winners Brazil on Friday (December 9).

Speaking to the press, Majer paid tribute to his captain, saying:

“He’s incredible, the way he continues to play at his age. How old is he, 38?! He continues to be highly motivated; it’s incredible how he is on and off the pitch. He is very easy to play with and is one of the main reasons we are here, achieving great things,” said Majer.

He continued:

“Sure, he can play until Euro 2024. If he keeps playing like this, I don’t see why he won’t stick around. He can play many more years.”

Majer added that Modric always wants the team to stay calm before games.

“We didn’t talk much; he didn’t tell me something specific. He always talks to us about each game, about how to be better. He tells us to be calm and to have confidence in ourselves,” said Majer.

Modric's Croatia will now lock horns with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (December 13).

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes