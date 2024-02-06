Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bruno Guimaraes; club want Leny Yoro, and more - February 6, 2024

Real Madrid are leading the La Liga title race after 23 games, two points ahead of second placed Girona (56), whom they next face at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (February 6).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Lille defender Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on February 6, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Bruno Guimaraes, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian midfielder has gone from strength to strength with Newcastle United in recent seasons. He has registered one goal and six assists in 33 outings across competitions for the Magpies this campaign.

The 26-year-old’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and Chelsea eyeing him with interest. Los Blancos have joined the race and are hoping to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The La Liga giants are sweating on the future of Luka Modric, who is likely to leave at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are convinced that Guimaraes could be the ideal replacement for the legendary Croatian. The Brazilian reportedly has a £100 million release clause in his contract, so Los Blancos will have to dig deep into their pockets to get their man.

Los Blancos want Leny Yoro

Real Madrid have set their sights on Leny Yoro, according to MARCA. The French defender has caught the eye with Lille this season, registering 26 appearances across competitions. He has been identified as an option by the La Liga giants, who are looking to add more quality to their backline.

Potentially season-ending injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba have highlighted the need for reinforcements at the back. Nacho Fernandez is in the final months of his contract and also on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos initially wanted to move for Yoro in 2025 but have sped up their plans. The 18-year-old has been identified as someone who could sort out their backline for at least a decade. However, his $64.5 million price tag could make his pursuit complicated.

Real Madrid suffer Erling Haaland blow

Erling Haaland has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Erling Haaland, who has said that he's happy at Manchester City.

The Norwegian striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu recently. Los Blancos are lacking a proven No. 9, and Haaland has been mentioned as the ideal choice.

The Norwegian's €200 million release clause doesn’t apply to clubs outside the Premier League, as per reports, which makes him an enticing choice for the Spanish giants. AS said that the 23-year-old also wants to join Real Madrid, but it now appears that it's far from the truth.

Speaking to the club’s podcast, Haaland insisted that he wants be better and achieve greater things at the Etihad.

“It took me months to come to terms with (what we achieved) last season because it was so long and had so many games. We came back for pre-season and thought, ‘Are we back already?’ Now we’re concentrating more, and we’re getting better,” said Haaland.

He continued:

“There are still a lot of things to improve. When you play so many games, it’s difficult to train because you have to prepare and do the things that get you fit for the next game.

"I want to get even better with the team, be more solid with the team and perform in the biggest games. And I want to recreate the things we did last season.”

The Norwegian has also added that he enjoys being in Manchester and wants to stay at the club.

“People see us on the street, even Manchester United fans, and we joke with each other. People leave me alone, to a certain extent. I’m a football fan.

"It’s easy for my family to come from Norway, just across the sea, we are very close. … Manchester City is a place I want to come to and an environment I wanted to be in. I think that showed on the pitch,” said Haaland.

Haaland joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 and powered them to a historic continental treble last season.