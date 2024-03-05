Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Phil Foden; club edging closer to Alphonso Davies, and more - March 5, 2024

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (March 6). Carlo Ancelotti’s team have a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Manchester City attacker Phil Foden. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are close to securing the services of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on March 5, 2024:

Real Madrid eyeing Phil Foden

Phil Foden has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are interested in Phil Foden, according to Defensa Central. The 23-year-old has grown into a world beater at Manchester City recently and is in red-hot form this season.

Foden has scored 18 goals and set up 10 in 40 outings across competitions, subsequently turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chief scout Juni Carafat is reportedly leading Los Blancos’ desire to see Foden in Spain this summer.

However, prising him away from the Etihad would be no easy feat. The Englishman is arguable one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players right now. He's also a local lad and a crucial part of a well-oiled team that's regularly winning trophies, so there’s little reason to leave at the moment.

However, the lure of the Santiago Bernabeu and a chance of teaming up with compatriot Jude Bellingham could be a tempting prospect for Foden in the future. The 23-year-old’s contract with the Cityzens runs till 2027.

Los Blancos edging closer to Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are close to securing the services of Alphonso Davies this summer, according to Cadena SER.

The Canadian left-back has been on the La Liga giants' radar for a while, and the club remain optimistic of getting their man this year. Davies is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich but is yet to commit his future at the Allianz Arena.

Los Blancos are apparently in talks to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the season. Negotiations have progressed well and are in the final stages. The Bavarians value the player at €50 million and are resigned to losing him this year.

Although Real Madrid initially only wanted to pay €35 million for Davies, they are now willing to match Bayern's asking price. The report also adds that the Canadian would sign a four-year deal with the Spanish giants.

PSG preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French superstar is in the final months of his contract with the club and is expected to leave come summer. Real Madrid are reportedly in talks to sign him on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that although Mbappe is yet to come to a final decision, negotiations are heading in the right direction,.

“Everyone is still waiting for the final decision of Kylian Mbappe, but everything with Real Madrid is going in the right direction.

"No panic – Mbappe has not signed the official contract, but they are on it. They are discussing the final details, and everything is going in the right way,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that Parisians manager Luis Enrique is planning for a future without the 25-year-old.

“As soon as Mbappe signs his contract with Real Madrid, we will see Paris Saint-Germain make a formal communication about Mbappe.

"But what is important to say is that Luis Enrique in recent games has already started to go with a different strategy as he knows the player is leaving. Enrique is preparing for life without Mbappe and trying new things,” wrote Romano.

He concluded:

“There have been reports of Mbappe holding a meeting with Enrique about this situation, but I think what’s happening is absolutely normal. Mbappe told the club and the team that he’s leaving.

"It happened two weeks ago. Enrique is trying solutions without Mbappe during the games in the league, as they are in control in Ligue 1. That’s the situation, and Mbappe respects that, so it’s just normal future-exit process.”

Los Blancos have been hot on Mbappe’s heels for a while, and it appears that their efforts will finally bear fruit this summer.