Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Rodri, club want Malick Thiaw, and more - April 25, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to travel to the Anoeta on Friday, April 26, to face Real Sociedad in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the league table after 32 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in Rodri. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are eyeing a move for Malick Thiaw.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 25, 2024.

Real Madrid eyeing Rodri

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are interested in Rodri, according to journalist Joan Fontes. The Spanish midfielder is a vital cog in Manchester City's midfield and played a key role in their historic treble last season. He remains critical to Pep Guardiola's plans this season as well, registering eight goals and 12 assists from 43 outings across competitions. The 27-year-old's efforts have apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Club president Florentino Perez is keen to sign world-class midfielders this summer, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the fag end of their careers. Rodri is among the finest in his position in the world and could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro in the team. The player's entourage are yet to agree to a contract extension with City, further adding to speculation regarding his next move. However, the Spaniard is under contract with the Premier League champions until 2027, so prizing him away from the Etihad won't be easy.

Los Blancos want Malick Thiaw

Malick Thiaw could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid have set their sights on Malick Thiaw, according to BILD. The German defender has been quite impressive for AC Milan in recent times, although he has suffered a hamstring injury this season. However, he has still managed 26 outings across competitions so far and is a guaranteed starter when fit. Los Blancos are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer and the 22-year-old has popped up on their radar.

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly eyeing a new partner for Eder Militao, with Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho Fernandez no longer young. The latter is heavily linked with an exit from the club at the end of the season and a new defender could be the priority this summer. The La Liga giants are monitoring multiple targets for the job, including Thiaw. The German defender's contract with the Rossoneri runs until 2027 and he could cost around €30m.

La Liga president praises Real Madrid for impending Kylian Mbappe move

Kylian Mbappe is heading to the Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga president Javier Tebas has praised Real Madrid for securing the services of Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is all set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent this summer and all signs indicate that he will end up at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe is reportedly in negotiations with Los Blancos regarding a move and talks have progressed well so far.

Speaking in an interview with Expansion, Tebas labeled the 25-year-old as one of the best players in the world.

“First, for Real Madrid, and I also say this as a Real Madrid fan, it is a great joy, he is one of the best players in the world. I could no longer say that he is the best, because I stick with Bellingham as the best and with Vinicius as well,” said Tebas.

He continued:

“But he is one of the best players in the world. As for Real Madrid, one of the best players in the world arrives in La Liga, so we have to be very happy, I think Real Madrid knows how to manage this signing despite the media anxiety and impatience. They have done it at a good time to optimize the cost.”

Mbappe has appeared 43 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, registering 43 goals and 10 assists.