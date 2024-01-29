Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos find Alphonso Davies alternative, club trailing in Bruno Guimaraes race, and more - January 29, 2024

Real Madrid are preparing to face Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium on Thursday (February 1) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league after 21 games, although they have played a game fewer than surprise leaders Girona (55).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified an alternative to Alphonso Davies. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are lagging behind in the race to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 29, 2024.

Real Madrid find Alphonso Davies alternative

Yan Couto is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have identified Yan Couto as an alternative to Alphonso Davies, according to Marca.

The Canadian left-back is a rising star in world football following his exploits with Bayern Munich. Davies is a long-term target for Los Blancos and is in the final 18 months of his contract. The La Liga giants are hoping to prise him away from the Allianz Arena at the end of this season.

However, the Bavarians are unwilling to give up without a fight and remain keen to keep their prized asset at the club. The Bundesliga champions have already submitted an offer to extend Davies’ contract, proposing a salary higher than the one on offer from Real Madrid. It now appears that the 23-year-old will sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, forcing a change of plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants have subsequently turned their attention to Couto, who has been making waves at Girona this season. The Brazilian left-back is on loan at the La Liga side from Manchester City and has become a mainstay in manager Michel’s starting XI. Couto has appeared 26 times across competitions for the league leaders, registering two goals and seven assists.

City are impressed with his efforts and want to hand him a new deal this summer. However, the 21-year-old is set to turn down the proposal in favour of an exit, having never played at the Etihad. Girona will push for a permanent move for Couto, but will face competition from Los Blancos.

Los Blancos trailing in Bruno Guimaraes race

Bruno Guimaraes could be on the move this summer

Real Madrid are lagging behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race to sign Bruno Guimaraes, according to The Mirror.

The Brazilian midfielder has caught the eye with Newcastle United, and it's only a matter of time before he takes the next step in his career. Los Blancos are in the market for a new midfielder and have their eyes on Guimaraes.

Carlo Ancelotti is sweating on the future of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with both players in the final six months of their contract. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu and could seek greener pastures at the end of the season. Despite investing heavily on Jude Bellingham, the Italian manager could find himself short of options in the middle of the park this summer.

Guimaraes has emerged as an option, although he is also wanted by Barcelona. Meanwhile, PSG are seemingly leading the race for the 26-year-old at the moment. The Brazilian has appeared 31 times across competitions this season for the Magpies, registering one goal and five assists. He reportedly has a £100m release clause in his contract.

Saudi Arabia eyeing Luka Modric

Luka Modric is wanted at Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch another offensive for Luka Modric, according to journalist Sergio Santos.

The Croatian midfielder was subject of an intense pursuit by clubs from the Middle East last summer. However, Modric opted to turn down a move away from Real Madrid to sign a new deal. That decision has come back to haunt the veteran midfielder, who has struggled for chances this season.

The 38-year-old has appeared 24 times across competitions this season for Los Blancos, but only 14 of those have been starts. Modric’s contract with the club runs until the end of this season and he hasn’t been offered an extension yet.

The Croatian is understandably unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Saudi Arabia are planning to lure him away in mid-season. However, a move could be difficult to complete in January given that Modric remains part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.