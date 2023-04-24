Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos initiate Kai Havertz talks; club agree Gabri Veiga deal, and more - April 24, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to face Girona on Tuesday (April 25) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are coming off a 2-0 league win over Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have initiated talks with Chelsea to facilitate a move for Kai Havertz this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have agreed a deal to sign Gabri Veiga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on April 24, 2023:

Real Madrid initiate Kai Havertz talks

Kai Havertz could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

Real Madrid have reportedly held talks with Chelsea regarding a possible move for Kai Havertz this summer, according to 90 Min via Keepup.

The German forward’s future is up in the air following the Blues’ struggles this season. With the London giants set to miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, Havertz could be assessing his options in the summer.

Madrid have identified the 23-year-old as a possible successor for Karim Benzema. The French forward is in the twilight of his career and is expected to hang up his boots soon. Los Blancos want Havertz to replace him in the starting XI. Apart from the La Liga giants, Bayern Munich are also eyeing the German with interest.

Los Blancos agree Gabri Veiga deal

Gabri Veiga is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have struck a deal with Celta Vigo for the transfer of Gabri Veiga, according to Sport via Football Espana.

President Florentino Perez reportedly sat down with Celta Vigo chief Carlos Mourino ahead of the game at the weekend to discuss the Spaniard. They agreed a deal that would see Los Blancos pay €40 million for the 20-year-old, who would spend the next season on loan at Celta Vigo.

Veiga has been a revelation this season, registering nine goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at clubs around Europe, and Real Madrid have now moved quickly to win the race for his signature.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are likely to renew for another year, and a move for Jude Bellingham is also possible this summer. As such, staying at Celta Vigo would help Veiga continue his development.

Antonio Rudiger received letter from Florentino Perez in 2016

Antonio Rudiger has enjoyed a decent season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Antonio Rudiger has said that he received a letter from Fiorentino Perez in 2016, when he suffered an ACL injury while with the Germany national team.

The 30-year-old eventually ended up at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, joining Los Blancos at the end of his Chelsea contract. He has proven to be an astute buy and is among Ancelotti’s most important players.

Speaking to Canal + Afrique, Rudiger said that the prized letter from Perez is in safe custody of his mother.

"I received a letter from Florentino Perez in 2016, I had the letter every day in front of me, and I asked myself: 'A man like me?' Before that letter, Real Madrid seemed far away to me. With the letter, I thought 'one day I will get there'. He wished me a speedy recovery. I couldn't believe it. My mother has kept it,” said Rudiger.

Rudiger added that he realised he could join the La Liga giants after winning the Champions League with the Blues in 2021.

“You know, when I really realised I could go to Real Madrid? When I won the Champions League with Chelsea, then I knew I could go. At that moment, I understood that I was ready to sign for Real Madrid. (If) you want to be on the winning side, you have to go to Real Madrid,” said Rudiger.

He continued:

“You were sending me a lot of messages about PSG, but I thought: it's not what I'm looking for. I don't really have anything against PSG. They are a great club, a nice club, doing everything good. But next to it, there is Real Madrid. ... Real Madrid! With all due respect to the other clubs, but here you see the difference. Look at the presentations of Cristiano Ronaldo or (Karim) Benzema. The trophy room, the history in that room."

The 30-year-old has helped his team keep 17 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

