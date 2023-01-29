Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos interested in Chelsea midfielder; club rebuff Eduardo Camavinga approach, and more - January 29, 2023

Real Madrid are preparing to host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (January 29) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti’s team are second in the league and need a win to keep up the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Chelsea midfielder. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have refused to entertain approach from Arsenal and the Blues for Eduardo Camavinga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 29, 2023:

Real Madrid interested in N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on N’Golo Kante, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. Ancelotti is looking to bolster his options in the centre of the park this year and has set his sights on the Frenchman. Kante has been outstanding for Chelsea in the last few seasons and is among the finest midfielders of his generation.

The 31-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged season so far, but his stock remains high. Los Blancos are sweating on the future of some of their current midfielders and want to bring in reinforcements this summer. Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos are all in the final six months of their contract, but none of them have put pen to paper on an extension yet.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are once again considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté next summer after his contract expires. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are once again considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté next summer after his contract expires.

Kroos has been contemplating early retirement for a while, while Modric could leave in search of a new challenge this summer.

Ceballos’ future is up in the air too. Under such circumstances, the La Liga giants have turned their attention to Kante. The Frenchman could be available on a Bosman move this summer, so Real Madrid want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old could be available for a reduced fee this month too, but Chelsea are unlikely to let him leave without signing a replacement.

Los Blancos rebuff Eduardo Camavinga approach

Eduardo Camavinga is not short of suitors.

Real Madrid have refused to entertain approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea for Eduardo Camavinga, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The French midfielder has been in and out of the team of late under Ancelotti. The situation has prompted interest from clubs around the continent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



All parties deny potential loan deal for the French midfielder. There's absolutely no chance for Real Madrid to change their stance on Eduardo Camavinga. He will stay as the club considers him key player for present and future of MadridAll parties deny potential loan deal for the French midfielder. There's absolutely no chance for Real Madrid to change their stance on Eduardo Camavinga. He will stay as the club considers him key player for present and future of Madrid ⚪️🔒 #RealMadridAll parties deny potential loan deal for the French midfielder. https://t.co/e62pa1tsP2

However, Los Blancos have the 20-year-old firmly in their plans and have no intention of letting him go.

Apart from the Gunners and the Blues, Bayern Munich have also enquired about Camavinga. However, Madrid are convinced that the Frenchman has a future at the Santiago Bernabeu and will not allow him to leave.

Camavinga has appeared 28 times across competitions this season for Real Madrid and has registered an assist.

Dani Ceballos turns down offer from Premier League

Dani Ceballos is eager to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dani Ceballos has turned down the chance to move to the Premier League, according to Marca.

The Spanish midfielder’s contract with Real Madrid runs out at the end of the season. The La Liga giants are yet to offer him an extension, but his recent performances have reportedly turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖️| Dani Ceballos is close to receiving a renewal offer that is better than what Florentino Pérez originally planned on offering. The player would be excited to extend as long as he has an important role. 🎖️| Dani Ceballos is close to receiving a renewal offer that is better than what Florentino Pérez originally planned on offering. The player would be excited to extend as long as he has an important role. @relevo 🚨🎖️| Dani Ceballos is close to receiving a renewal offer that is better than what Florentino Pérez originally planned on offering. The player would be excited to extend as long as he has an important role. @relevo https://t.co/K85hZlnMiR

Ceballos has played a key role in Los Blancos’ last three wins across competitions and has worked his way back into contention at the club. Ancelotti trusts the player, who's also desperate to sign a new deal with Real Madrid. The 26-year-old has struggled for regular game time at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

He was afforded the chance to get his career back on track by moving to the Premier League. However, Ceballos wants to stay and fight for his place with Los Blancos. The Spaniard is convinced he's on the right track and is willing to await a proposal from the La Liga giants to extend his stay.

Ceballos has appeared 18 times across competitions for Ancelotti's side this season, scoring a goal and registering four assists.

