Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring Marcus Thuram; Juventus want Lucas Vazquez, and more - September 25, 2023

Real Madrid's perfect start to the season came to an end with their 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday (September 24). Alvaro Morata scored a brace and Antoine Griezmann added a third to down Carlo Ancelotti's team, with Toni Kroos' goal proving to be a mere consolation.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on Inter Milan attacker Marcus Thuram. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on September 25, 2023:

Real Madrid monitoring Marcus Thuram

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Marcus Thuram, according to Inter Live. The Frenchman joined Inter Milan this summer as a free agent and has settled in quite well at the San Siro.

Thuram has scored two goals in four appearances for the Nerazzurri, turning heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer.

Los Blancos plan to sign Kylian Mbappe on a Bosman move next summer, but a move away from Paris Saint-Germain looks complicated. Real Madrid have turned to Thuram as a result and could move for the Frenchman in 2024.

However, if the player continues to perform well, his valuation is likely to soar. Meanwhile, Los Blancos also face competition from Chelsea for the 26-year-old.

Juventus want Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez (left) is wanted at Turin.

Juventus are interested in Lucas Vazquez, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard has mostly been used as a right-back at Real Madrid and is an able backup to Dani Carvajal.

However, he's also capable of operating higher up in the pitch in a more attacking role on the right wing. That versatility has endeared the 32-year-old to the Bianconeri.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri is looking to improve his options in 2024 and has set his sights on Vazquez. The player is tied to Los Blancos till 2025 but could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

With talented youngsters ready to take the step up at the Santiago Bernabeu, the La Liga giants could be open to Vasquez's departure next year.

Carlo Ancelotti unhappy with his defence

Carlo Ancelotti is unimpressed by his backline's performance against Atletico Madrid on Sunday. Real Madrid were taken to task at the Civitas Metropolitano by their bitter rivals and ended up losing the game.

After the defeat, as cited by Managing Madrid, Ancelotti lamented his team's poor start:

"It wasn’t a good night. We didn’t start well. We didn’t defend well. We were fragile in our own penalty area.

"We haven’t been this fragile during the rest of the season, as we’d only conceded three goals all season, but, today, they scored three goals against us in basically half a game," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"Once they went 2-0 up, we started to play the game we had wanted to play. By the end of the first half, we were starting to play well, but the 3-1 goal killed the game."

The Italian manager went on to criticise his team's defending for all three goals.

"Their three goals were like photocopies. We weren’t well positioned. We weren’t compact for any of the three goals. Meanwhile, Atletico are very solid and organised defensively. They’re strong in the duels, so it’s hard to find space," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"We tried some long-range shots, too. But, I don’t think our problem was in attack. Our problem was more in defence than in attack.

"We tried to score with our quality and filtering passes, but the difference was that Atletico went two goals up to then make it a much more difficult game."

Los Blancos will be eager to return to winning ways against Las Palmas in the league on Wednesday (September 27), having dropped to third in the standings.