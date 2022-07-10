Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos monitoring RB Leipzig playmaker; Chelsea interested in Nacho Fernandez, and more - July 10, 2022

Real Madrid won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles last season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also guided his team to glory in the Supercopa de Espana to sum up a fruitful campaign.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a RB Leipzig playmaker. Elsewhere, Chelsea are interested in Nacho Fernandez. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 10, 2022:

Real Madrid monitoring Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Dani Olmo, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The former Barcelona graduate has been in fine form since joining RB Leipzig in 2020. He has racked up 16 goals and 17 assists from 90 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants so far. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Spaniard and are pleased with his development at the Red Bull Arena.

The La Liga giants are likely to be in the market for a replacement for Luka Modric next summer. The Croatian is in the final stretch of his career, so the club need to prepare for the future. Toni Kroos is also biding his time to make a decision on his future. Both players will be without a contract next summer, and their uncertain futures have forced Real Madrid into action.

Olmo has been included among the players to aid in the midfield succession process at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old will be in the final year of his contract next summer, and Los Blancos believe he could be prised away from the Red Bull Arena. However, they might have to compete with Barcelona for Olmo’s signature.

Chelsea interested in Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are interested in Nacho Fernandez, according to Bernabeu Digital via The Hard Tackle.

The Blues are desperate to fortify their backline ahead of the new season. Manager Thomas Tuchel’s defence has been severely depleted by the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The London giants want to bring in reinforcements to address the situation and have their eyes on Nacho.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire career at the Santiago Bernabeu but is expected to struggle for game time after the arrival of Rudiger. Nacho's contract expires next summer, and recent reports have suggested he could sign a new deal soon.

However, Chelsea are hoping to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer. The lure of regular football could convince Nacho to move, and Madrid are likely to let him leave if he wants to.

Gareth Bale reveals reason behind joining Los Angeles Football Club

Gareth Bale moved to the MLS this summer.

Gareth Bale has revealed his reason for joining Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). The Welshman left Real Madrid at the end of his contract last month. He has moved to the MLS now.

Speaking to ESPN during a game against LA Galaxy, Bale said he feels at home in LAFC.

“The club’s really on the rise. It’s very new, but it’s something that’s really glamorous, and it’s a very attractive club. Just speaking with them, it felt really like the right thing to do. It felt like home straight away,” said Bale.

Bale added that he wanted to have an impact both on and off the field at the club.

“I can come in and offer obviously what I can do in football, but I can help with the youngsters. Because obviously, it’s a very young team here, giving them advice, seeing what I do in terms of professional standard and trying to help them,” said Bale.

He concluded:

“I think the league is a growing league, and it was an exciting opportunity that I felt was right for me and my family. I want to come here; I want to play games; I want to make my stamp, and I want to do as best as I can to help LAFC try to win a trophy.”

