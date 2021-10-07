Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos ready to offer blockbuster contract to Chelsea star, club interested in Napoli ace, and more - 7th October 2021

Real Madrid are looking to get back to the pinnacle of success under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has managed a decent start to the new campaign and has already taken Los Blancos to the top of the table after seven games.

Ancelotti will be eager to get his hands on the coveted La Liga trophy he missed out on during his previous tenure at the club.

Real Madrid are ready to offer a huge contract to a Chelsea star whose current deal expires next summer. Los Blancos are also interested in a Spanish midfielder who plays for Napoli.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 7 October 2021.

Real Madrid ready to offer blockbuster contract to Chelsea star

Real Madrid are preparing a blockbuster deal for Antonio Rudiger, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Chelsea defender is in the final year of his current contract. The Blues are eager to tie him down to an extension, but talks have hit a roadblock. Los Blancos are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to bring Rudiger to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are looking to bolster their backline next year, having lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. Los Blancos believe the German defender fits the profile of the players they are looking for.

Rudiger has been a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's plans at Stamford Bridge and was integral to the club's UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup triumphs.

Real Madrid are hoping to entice him with wages of €8m per year and a massive signing-on bonus. Rudiger is already attracting attention from Bayern Munich and Juventus, both of whom are also offering him lucrative deals to make the move next summer. Los Blancos will have to ward off competition from the European duo to secure his services.

Los Blancos reignite interest in Fabian Ruiz

Real Madrid have reignited their interest in Fabian Ruiz, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. Los Blancos were linked with the Spaniard this summer, but a move failed to materialize. Ruiz has registered 17 goals and 12 assists from 137 appearances for Napoli.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Victor Osimhen has been sensational in attack but perhaps the most important player for Napoli has been their midfield metronome Fabián Ruiz.As @BeSoccerPro point out, Fabián is up there with Europe’s best in terms of passing precision. Victor Osimhen has been sensational in attack but perhaps the most important player for Napoli has been their midfield metronome Fabián Ruiz.As @BeSoccerPro point out, Fabián is up there with Europe’s best in terms of passing precision. https://t.co/L6uHGdM1WV

The 25-year-old has been on fine form this season and is already among the best midfielders in Serie A right now. Real Madrid are looking for a successor to Casemiro, and the Spaniard, whose current deal expires in 2023, could be available for just €15m next summer.

Real Madrid star willing to join Manchester City

Luka Modric is willing to move to Manchester City when he ends his association with Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Croatian's current contract with Los Blancos expires next summer and he is likely to depart the Santiago Bernabeu for a fresh challenge.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Luka Modrić is still a fundamental player for Real Madrid and one of the leaders. The club is willing to renew his contract if he continues to play at the level he's doing. @marca 🚨| Luka Modrić is still a fundamental player for Real Madrid and one of the leaders. The club is willing to renew his contract if he continues to play at the level he's doing. @marca https://t.co/aztSdAIljc

City are looking for a short-term replacement for Fernandinho, who could leave the Etihad next summer. The Premier League side have identified Modric as a possible target.

