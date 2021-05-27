Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Massimiliano Allegri snubs Los Blancos, club monitoring French prodigy and more - 27 May 2021

Real Madrid confirmed that Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave the club on Thursday. The Frenchman endured an underwhelming season as Los Blancos lost the La Liga title to Atletico Madrid and finished the season without silverware for the first time in over a decade.

There has been much speculation about Zidane’s future in recent months, with numerous sources predicting his impending departure. The Frenchman second's spell at the Santiago Bernabeu was a far cry from the record-breaking success of his first tenure at the club.

With his departure, Real Madrid now have their task cut out for them ahead of the summer. In addition to reinforcing the squad, the La Liga giants will now have to appoint the Frenchman's successor.

On that note, let's take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer news from 27 May 2021.

Massimiliano Allegri snubs Real Madrid to join Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri

According to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has snubbed Real Madrid to opt for a return to Turin. Los Blancos were apparently in conversation with the Italian manager, but their delay in offering him a deal forced Allegri to accept an offer from the Old Lady.

Massimiliano Allegri is set to join Juventus! The agreement is now ‘imminent’ and Andrea Pirlo will be sacked in the next hours. ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport



Allegri has just decided to accept becaude Real Madrid were still taking time after Zinedine Zidane decided to leave the club. ⏳ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021

The news will be a big blow for Real Madrid, as it was previously believed that Allegri was one of the frontrunners for the job, along with Raul.

The Italian will take charge at Turin in the next few days, as Andrea Pirlo is expected to be relieved of his duties this month. Allegri enjoyed tremendous success with Juventus during his five seasons with the Bianconeri.

Los Blancos monitoring French prodigy

Rayan Cherki (R)

According to The Hard Tackle, Real Madrid are monitoring Lyon’s French prodigy Rayan Cherki. The 17-year-old has already established himself in the Ligue 1 side and is valued at approximately €25m by his club.

Cherki broke into the first team as a 16-year-old in 2019 and has appeared 31 times for Les Gones this season, registering four goals and four assists.

Los Blancos are eyeing a long-term replacement for Luka Modric, who is in the twilight of his career. Cherki could be an ideal fit for that role although he is versatile enough to play as a winger. It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid would be willing to match Lyon’s valuation of the player.

Real Madrid targeting Argentine manager as Zidane's replacement

Mauricio Pochettino

Real Madrid have identified Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as the ideal replacement for Zidane, according to Goal. The Argentinean took charge of the Ligue 1 side in January this year after Thomas Tuchel's dismissal.

Pochettino only managed to guide PSG to a second-place finish behind Lille in the Ligue 1 table after taking over at the club.

Real Madrid have made Mauricio Pochettino their top managerial target after Zinedine Zidane's exit, Goal can confirm 🗣 pic.twitter.com/c8yx4PEfEq — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2021

With Massimiliano Allegri withdrawing from the race to become the next Los Blancos manager, Pochettino could be an ideal choice for the role. Antonio Conte is also among the candidates in the running for the Real Madrid job.