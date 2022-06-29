"Reminiscing" - Mohamed Salah shares holiday snap after linking up with ex-Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has shared a holiday snap of himself linking up with former teammate and current Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Salah, 30, shared a snap on his Twitter account of himself and Wijnaldum, 31, sitting at a dining table deep in discussion, writing in the caption:

"Reminiscing."

The two have a lot to reminisce about after winning the Champions League and the Premier League during their time together at Anfield. There is also plenty for the former teammates to discuss with regard to their futures at their respective clubs.

There continues to be uncertainty about Salah's future as he has a year left on his current deal with Liverpool. The Egyptian star has been linked with a departure from Anfield after rejecting offers to extend his stay with the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool have reportedly placed the forward on sale and have Barcelona's soon-to-be out-of-contract winger Ousmane Dembele in their sights as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Wijnaldum's debut season at the Parc des Princes hasn't gone according to plan. The Dutch midfielder started only 18 Ligue 1 matches in the 2021-22 season. He managed just three goals and as many assists in 38 games across all competitions.

The midfielder is being touted for an early Paris exit, with the Reds' fierce rivals Everton among the teams interested in the player.

Could Liverpool star Mohamed Salah be headed for an exit this summer?

Real Madrid are showing an interest in Salah.

It seems extraordinary to think that Liverpool would be willing to part ways with Mohamed Salah given his phenomenal career at Anfield. The Egyptian star joined Jurgen Klopp's side from AS Roma for £37.8 million in 2017 and quickly became the Reds' star man.

Salah has bagged a remarkable 156 goals in 254 appearances and has been a catalyst in the side's trophy success in recent years. He was part of Jurgen Klopp's side that lifted both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last season.

The Reds star has also been part of the deadly trio of himself, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino over the years. Mane has now departed for Bayern Munich and Salah could be following the Senegalese star out of the door at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. https://t.co/zndPry1mfg

The Egyptian could be heading to Real Madrid, with the La Liga champions interested in securing a deal for the superstar.

The Reds are demanding a fee of £60 million for the former Chelsea forward but are seemingly not keen on losing their star man on a free next summer.

