Reports: Barcelona shortlist four names to replace Quique Setien

According to reports in the Spanish media, Barcelona has drawn up a shortlist of four names to replace Quique Setien in the coming weeks. The Barcelona board has hinted at drastic changes in the club's administration after suffering a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Quique Setien was appointed as the manager of Barcelona earlier this year after Ernesto Valverde was removed from the position. The Cantabrian coach has failed to deliver the La Liga title and was also at the helm when Barcelona suffered arguably the most humiliating defeat in its history.

Barcelona have already decided to sack Quique Setién after the terrible defeat against Bayern Münich. He’ll not be the manager on next season. 🔴🔵 @SkySport #Barcelona #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2020

An inquisition is set to begin at Barcelona following the defeat and most of the club's ageing superstars are unlikely to survive. Quique Setien is also likely to be given the sack in the coming weeks.

Barcelona was simply unable to cope with Bayern Munich's extraordinary pressing and work-rate and was played off the pitch in a historic defeat. The Catalans need to make systemic changes to their club and have reportedly identified four potential replacements for Quique Setien.

Barcelona identifies Ronald Koeman and Mauricio Pochettino as replacements for Setien

Pochettino is close to bagging Barcelona's managerial post

Barcelona has reportedly contacted former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and is currently negotiating with the Argentine coach. Pochettino has worked with Barcelona's arch-rivals Espanyol in the past and has claimed in the past that he would never be associated with Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman is another option that is being considered by Barcelona to take up the managerial role. The Dutchman was a mainstay in Johan Cruyff's 'Dream Team' in the 1990s and is aware of the intricacies that need to be perfected to be successful as a Barcelona manager.

Koeman has managed to bring the best out of Frenkie de Jong for the Dutch national team and may well join Barcelona as a manager. The former defender has claimed that he is committed to the national team, however, and an immediate appointment is unlikely.

Pic of Barcelona locker room in half time is the iconic image of the end of an era



(pic @Javierlanza) pic.twitter.com/90JQdlfXMN — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 14, 2020

Barcelona is also considering former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri for the role. While Allegri may not fit into the mould of the ideal Barcelona manager, he is an excellent taskmaster and can effectively reorganise one of the most toxic dressing rooms in Europe at the moment.

Another surprise inclusion on the list is former Barcelona and Arsenal striker, Thierry Henry. The Frenchman had a disastrous start to his managerial career with Monaco but his knowledge of Barcelona's style of play may land him the job in future.

Barcelona suffered a horrible defeat

Xavi was also in the reckoning for the Barcelona manager's post but has already made it clear that he will not join the club before the 2021 elections. Barcelona's defeat to Bayern Munich is being heralded as the end of an era for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona needs a complete overhaul in management and administration if it has to suffer the aftermath of the worst day in its history. The Catalan club will need to set a long-term plan in motion to revive its fortunes in Spain and in Europe.

