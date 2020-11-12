Reports: Inter Milan have agreed a deal in principle to sign N'golo Kante from Chelsea 

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with Chelsea star N'golo Kante to sign him next summer, according to reports in the Spanish media.

The Serie A outfit have been interested in Kante for a while, as he remains a favorite of manager Antonio Conte from their time together at Chelsea.

N'golo Kante rose to prominence as the engine room of Leicester City's unlikely Premier League triumph in 2016 and won a second consecutive title after his transfer to Chelsea at the end of the season.

His performance in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign saw him named the PFA Player of the Year. He has gone on to cement his status as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, while also winning the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

The France international has made 182 appearances in all competitions for the London side, scoring 11 goals and helping the club to three major honors, including the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Kante's current Chelsea deal runs till 2023 but Inter Milan are reportedly interested in bringing him over to the San Siro next year.

The Milan club initially made contact with the former Caen midfielder last summer but were unable to get the deal over the line.

Although the terms of the current agreement in principle are not known, it is believed that a move has been penciled in for next summer's transfer window.

Inter Milan's interest in Kante could solve their need to strengthen in midfield

Kante could help strengthen Inter Milan's midfield

Inter Milan made huge strides under Antonio Conte last season but their campaign ultimately fizzled out. The team's Serie A push faltered, while they also suffered heartbreak in the final of the 2019-20 Europa League.

A major problem for the Nerazzuri has been the porous defense's inability to keep out opposition attackers.

Conte has gone about trying to mold the Inter Milan team in his image, signing players he believes would adapt to his demands.

Kante could act as one of the final missing pieces of the puzzle as Inter attempt to dethrone Juventus at the summit of the Italian domestic league.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Chelsea would sanction the sale of their prized asset, considering how important Kante is to the club's style of play. Despite Chelsea's numerous midfield additions in the last transfer window, Kante continues to regularly start games for the side.

The Blues will be back in action after the international break when they travel to take on Newcastle United on November 21, while Inter Milan will host Torino in the Serie A.