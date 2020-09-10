According to a report published by Spanish media outlet Marca, Juventus are interested in signing their former striker Alvaro Morata from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and are apparently willing to pay a massive fee to convince Diego Simeone to part with the Spaniard.

Alvaro Morata arguably hit his peak at Juventus before an ill-fated move to Chelsea resulted in a downward trend in his fortunes. The talented forward has struggled to make an impact since his departure from Juventus and a return to the Serie A club could help him achieve his potential.

🚨🚨Última hora: La Juventus oferta 50 millones de euros por Morata: no te pierdas la respuesta del Atleti😱 👉 https://t.co/y7tIdS5Ssx — MARCA (@marca) September 10, 2020

Juventus did not meet expectations last season and struggled to present a potent creative threat in the final third. The Bianconeri relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo and could use a young striker to ease the burden on the Portuguese superstar.

With Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain on his way out of the club, the stage is set for Atletico Madrid star Alvaro Morata to return to Italy and succeed with a Juventus side that has seemed toothless far too often this season. Juventus are yet to make a big-money move in the transfer window and Alvaro Morata may well be the club's marquee signing.

Atletico Madrid want €50 million from Juventus for Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has not excelled at Atletico Madrid

Juventus seem to have their heart set on bringing their former striker Alvaro Morata back to Italy this summer and Atletico Madrid will likely take full toll of the Bianconeri's interest in their star player. Diego Simeone has plenty of attacking options to choose from at Atletico Madrid and will not mind selling Alvaro Morata for the right price.

Juventus's struggles in the Champions League and their disappointing aggregate defeat against Lyon cost former manager Maurizio Sarri his job. Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has been appointed in his place as the new manager and reportedly wants to revamp his ageing Juventus squad.

Alvaro Morata has played alongside Andrea Pirlo at Juventus and has an excellent relationship with the former Italy midfielder. Morata has not reached his peak since his departure from Juventus and a move back to Italy may well be a blessing in disguise for all parties involved.

Andrea Pirlo 'will make a move to bring Alvaro Morata back to Juventus if he fails to sign Luis Suarez from Barcelona' https://t.co/hvEKC45voT — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 6, 2020

Atletico Madrid are playing hardball, however, and have asked Juventus to activate Alvaro Morata's release clause to sign the striker. The former Chelsea man's release clause at Atletico Madrid is an astonishing €150 million and would be several millions too many for Juventus.

Atletico Madrid spent a fortune to bring Morata back to La Liga and will want their money refunded, at the very least. Juventus are likely to stick to their guns and are unlikely to entertain Atletico Madrid's demands in this financial environment.

Morata and Pirlo have played together for Juventus

Juventus are also working on a move for Barcelona's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. While the former Liverpool man can be a threat on his day, Suarez is well over the age of 30 and may not even serve as a temporary solution to the Bianconeri's problems.

With the Serie A becoming more competitive with every passing year, Juventus have massive decisions to make over the next few weeks and need to have a shrewd transfer window to maintain their dominance over Italian football.

