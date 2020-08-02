Manchester United have slapped a €20 million price tag on Chris Smalling, according to reports.

That asking price is seemingly difficult for AS Roma, who have benefited from the Manchester United centre-back's services since the start of the season. In the midst of the pandemic that has deflated the transfer market substantially, the Serie A giants may struggle to make Smalling's move permanent.

According to the above, Juventus are said to be interested in the defender and will look to capitalise on Roma's financial situation.

Besides the shortcomings in the market, various clubs have faced numerous losses as well. In light of the same, Juventus are plotting a swap deal with Manchester United that would see Federico Bernardeschi go the other way.

Also read: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils negotiating an audacious two-for-one player exchange, Solskjaer to send four players out on loan and more - 1st August, 2020

Bernardeschi may not fit the bill at Manchester United

Federico Bernardeschi could be used as a makeweight in order to sign Chris Smalling

Bernardeschi has not been among the goals for Juventus despite operating in advanced positions on the pitch. Earlier, it was also reported that he would be used as a makeweight for the signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Smalling has overseen a remarkable turnaround in his career over the past 12 months or so, since completing a temporary switch to Rome.

The Manchester United loanee has featured 36 times for Roma this season, also chipping in with three goals. He boasts a pass success rate of 90, while Smalling also averages close to two interceptions and four clearances per game.

Roma are desperate to snap him up, but talks with Manchester United are understood to be at a standstill due to the latter's reluctance.

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca also lavished praise on the Manchester United defender earlier in April, claiming:

"He surprised me. He's a defender that had never left England and he arrived in a league very demanding of tactics, where details make the difference. Chris adapted very quickly. He's an extraordinary guy, very intelligent. He has characteristics that I really appreciate in the centre."

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling has been one of the standout performers for AS Roma this season

He also hoped for the Manchester United centre-half to remain at Roma.

"He's fast, nearly unbeatable in one-on-ones. He has a great ability to read the play and anticipate. He was very important for this club. If possible, I would like him to stay. He's a great professional and person, it's a pleasure to have him here with us."

The main variable in this deal would be Bernardeschi, as it'll be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to add another winger to the setup.

Considering they are poised to go all out for Jadon Sancho, a move for Bernardeschi may not be a plausible one as far as Manchester United are concerned. They also need funds to sign a centre-back and a forward.

Manchester United, meanwhile, lock horns with LASK in the Europa League round-of-16 (second leg) on August 5.

Also read: Reports: Leeds United eye Manchester United and Arsenal players