Juventus are closing in on the transfer of Arkadiusz Milik from Napoli, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is all but set to leave the Serie A giants, and Juventus are aiming to shrug off competition by offering Napoli a swap deal that would see Federico Bernardeschi go the other way.

By using the latter as a makeweight in the proposal, Juventus would not just save themselves a significant amount of money during this deflated market but also fetch a quality striker.

Milik is expected to leave to a club that forks out the largest sum but the above source claims that Juventus and Napoli have already come to a 'basic' agreement.

Milik could solve Juventus' problems up front

Juventus target Milik has netted 14 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season

After a breakthrough season with AFC Ajax in 2015-16 where he amassed 24 goals from 42 outings, Milik was signed by Napoli.

He only managed 14 goals in his first couple of seasons with the Naples-based outfit due to not one but two anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. Credit must go to Juventus-bound Milik for achieving a 20-goal season last term despite two potentially career-ending setbacks.

This season, the Polish striker has recorded 14 goals in all competitions, with 11 of them coming in Serie A.

And now, after four long years with Napoli, Milik is perhaps looking to make his way into the Juventus setup and reunite with former boss Maurizio Sarri.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis confirmed the same, mentioning that despite repeated requests over an extension, the Juventus target refuses to answer. He said:

“Milik has always been on the market. Since I've known the man, I've been asking him to extend his contract. He just looks at me and doesn't reply. So at that point, you have to accept he has to leave."

A move to Juventus would reunite Milik with former Napoli boss Sarri

According to de Laurentiis, the highest bidder for Milik will receive his signature. He added:

"Milik will go to the highest bidder, because there will be no discounts for anyone. Otherwise, he risks staying at Napoli and will probably no longer be picked by the coach."

Milik is available for a price close to €40 million but that could reduce with another player involved.

Juventus star Bernardeschi, who hasn't been in the best of form this season, is supposedly changing his agent at the end of the season. This does leave his future in doubt as it could go either way but Napoli's interest in him might result in a move.

As per the report, a switch to Napoli would also satisfy the economic needs of the Juventus midfielder.

Juventus, meanwhile, take on AS Roma on the final day of the Serie A season. Following the same, they host Lyon for the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 on August 7.

