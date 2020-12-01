Reports: Juventus target 4 new players in January as Andrea Pirlo eyes reinforcements

Juventus will target four new players in January as manager Andrea Pirlo looks for reinforcements to freshen the squad, according to reports from Italy.

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus have endured a subdued start to the season and have targeted four players to provide them impetus during the second half of the season.

Serie A talents and Chelsea stars on Juventus' radar

Juventus had a busy summer transfer window, as they looked to reduce the age of the squad. As a result, veteran players Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain both left the club to join MLS club Inter Miami.

Young midfielders Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur Melo and Weston McKennie arrived, alongside winger Federico Chiesa. However, Juventus could be set for another busy transfer window, with the Old Lady targeting four new players in January.

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has once again been suggested as a potential option. With Alex Sandro struggling with injuries and Danilo failing to impress, Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on the Emerson's situation at Chelsea, where he has been ousted from his position by the arrival of Ben Chilwell in the summer.

Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso will both seek their exits from #Chelsea once again in January after Ben Chilwell's summer arrival reduced their time on the pitch.



Another Chelsea star interesting Juventus is veteran striker Olivier Giroud. The France international was linked with Juventus in the summer, but the Italian giants decided to sign Alvaro Morata instead. Morata has led the line well for Juventus so far, but Giroud offers another dimension to their attack.

If Khedira joins Everton, Juventus will try to sign De Paul or Locatelli in January.



Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Serie A. Despite Juventus investing in their midfield in the summer, Locatelli, as per reports, remains a key target. The Italy international, who joined Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2019, has been in sensational form and continues to be linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manuel Locatelli has been linked with Juventus

Another Serie A midfielder interesting Juventus is Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United in the summer and was suggested as a Juventus transfer target as well. A versatile player, De Paul's potential arrival could mean the end of Aaron Ramsey's Juventus adventure.

As far as outgoings are concerned, Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira and Ramsey have all been linked with moves away from Juventus.

