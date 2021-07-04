Reports - Liverpool interested in a move for 19-year-old Belgian winger

Liverpool's transfer activity has been relatively muted so far this summer. However, as per renowned Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Reds are looking to make a move for Stade Rennais and Belgian national team winger Jeremy Doku.

Doku had a few marvelous moments during the course of Euro 2020, even replacing Eden Hazard in Belgium's starting XI in their quarterfinal encounter with Italy. The 19-year-old also had a relatively successful season with Rennes in Ligue 1, scoring 2 goals and making 2 assists in 30 appearances.

As per Galetti, the Reds could be weighing up a move for as much as €40 million.

Doku started his professional career off with RSC Anderlecht in his home country, which earned him a national team call-up and his move to Rennes last year. The 19-year-old has already made 10 appearances for Belgium now, scoring two goals as well.

Despite their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Italy, Doku made a strong impression from the left flank, using his directness to get one-on-one with defenders and trying to be the source of inspiration for his national team. Since then, speculation has risen over the rest of his future.

According to Galetti, the winger is now one of Liverpool's 'main targets'.

Liverpool could make attacking reinforcements this summer

(From L to R) Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool currently find themselves in a tricky situation with regard to their attacking players. While suffering a sleu of injuries at the back, Jurgen Klopp's men struggled for a large part of the league season in front of goal as well, with his attacking players creating little to no impact.

To make matters more complicated for the Reds, Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a contract extension with the club. Both Salah and Sadio Mane could miss a chunk of next season, representing Egypt and Senegal respectively, at the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

So it comes as no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with Jeremy Doku and other attacking players. Earlier this week, reports had emerged that the Reds were interested in 21-year-old Wolves winger Pedro Neto following the success of their move for Diogo Jota last year.

They have also been linked with moves for Sweden and Real Sociedad striker Aleksander Isak, as well as France and Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Bayern Munich have rejected a €35m offer from Liverpool from Kingsley Coman. Bayern want €50m for the winger. [La Gazzetta dello Sport] pic.twitter.com/LkGrsVf8da — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 27, 2021

Liverpool are reportedly 'close' to signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahim Konate and are linked with a move for a midfielder to be able to replace Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

However, attacking reinforcements could become a priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

