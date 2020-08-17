According to exclusive reports in the English media, Manchester United is set to place a bid for highly-rated Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils do not have much to show for their impressive season so far and have gone trophyless for yet another season.

Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat to Sevilla in the Europe League semi-final yesterday and the side's defensive deficiencies have cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a trophy yet again. Manchester United dominated large sections of the game but was undone by defensive mistakes in both the first half and the second half.

💣 Manchester United make €95m bid for Kalidou Koulibaly! Napoli reportedly want €100m. [CdS] pic.twitter.com/ooaIcjasGy — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) June 5, 2019

The defeat will come as a rude awakening for a Manchester United side that has been impressive since the Premier League restart under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United generally manages to score in every game but the lack of organisation in the side's defence is an area of concern.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly intent on fixing the defensive deficiencies in his Manchester United side and has asked the club to sign Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming transfer window.

Also Read: Manchester United is set to sell 5 players in the transfer window

Manchester United offers €95 million for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is an excellent defender

Advertisement

Manchester United reportedly wants to bring Kalidou Koulibaly to the club and is set to place a massive bid for the Senegalese defender. According to the article, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Koulibaly to partner Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the Red Devils' back-line and is willing to pay a hefty price for his target.

Manchester United's inability to withstand a potent attacking combination has cost them plenty of silverware this season. Sevilla full-backs Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon tormented the Manchester United defence last night and played a crucial role in the Red Devils' defeat.

Victor Lindelof, in particular, was singled out for criticism after failing to deal with a Jesus Navas cross and losing Luuk de Jong in the build-up to the second goal. The Swedish defender's reaction to Bruno Fernandes after the goal will do him no favours at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof were involved in a heated exchange after Sevilla's second goalhttps://t.co/cfNeG4JW3o — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 16, 2020

Manchester United is set for a minor squad overhaul this summer and will look to sell many of its senior players. The Red Devils want to clear out their defence and will sell Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, and Marcos Rojo to raise funds for Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Napoli defender has a whopping €95 million price tag and Manchester United will have to dig deep into its treasury to raise funds and complete the acquisition. Manchester United faces intense competition from local rivals Manchester City to secure Kalidou Koulibaly's signature.

Victor Lindelof struggled against Sevilla

Manchester United is competing on multiple fronts next season and will have to reinforce several aspects of its squad to break its trophy drought. The Red Devils have failed to win silverware for three consecutive seasons and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to revive his side's fortunes next season.

With Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood in the form of their lives, Manchester United managed an impressive third-placed finish in the Premier League. The Red Devils will try to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool to the Premier League title next season.

Also Read: Manchester United is set to place a bid for highly-rated Serie A goalkeeper Alex Meret