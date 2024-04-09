"Ronaldo influence" - Fans react as Real Madrid superstar hits Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration after scoring against Man City

Real Madrid played Manchester City on April 10, 2024, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The match got interesting in the first two minutes with City's Bernardo Silva opening the scoring. However, the equalizer came quickly for Los Blancos through a Ruben Dias own-goal in the 12th minute.

Real Madrid took the lead with Brazilian winger Rodrygo's goal in the 14th minute. Following his goal, the 23-year-old struck Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration, which made fans nostalgic and excited.

Fans flooded social media to celebrate the goal and the celebration itself. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"To create the vibe of cristiano"

Another added:

"when ronaldo is your idol you’re destined for greatness."

"Ronaldo Ronaldo everywhere," one fan chimed in.

One user wrote:

"Ronaldo influence"

Meanwhile, another added:

"Things we love seeing"

"Don’t forget who his idol is," read one post.

Another said:

"The GOAT'S influence."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and left in 2018. During his tenure, the Portuguese forward won two La Liga titles (2011–12 and 2016–17), two Copa del Rey (2010–11 and 2013–14), two Supercopa de España (2012 and 2017) and four UEFA Champions League titles (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17 and 2017–18).

Real Madrid's run against Man City and their recent vein of form

Real Madrid and Manchester City last met in the semifinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, which ended in a 5-1 aggregate win for Pep Guardiola's squad. The first leg of their quarterfinal tie this year ended in a 3-3 draw.

On April 18, 2024, both teams will face each other in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos are on top of the La Liga table with 75 points in 30 matches. Arch-rivals Barcelona are second in the league and eight points behind the table-toppers. Los Blancos face RCD Mallorca next in the league on April 13, 2024. In the last five matches, they have one draw and four wins.

