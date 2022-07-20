Ronaldo Nazario looking very different from Brazil glory days as he parties on yacht with model girlfriend 

Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has been pictured on a luxury yacht with his model girlfriend with a rather different look to his playing days.

According to The Star, the 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner was spotted sunning himself on the boat off the coast of Ibizia with some close family and friends. Photos taken of Ronaldo show him sporting a rather large belly, which suggests he is enjoying his retirement from the game.

The 45-year-old was also snapped relaxing with his 32-year-old model girlfriend Celina Locks as the couple looked to be enjoying their dream getaway.

Ronaldo is one of the finest strikers to have ever played the game, having twice won the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002. He also claimed the World Cup Golden Boot during Brazil's victorious campaign in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

The Brazilian legend bagged tons of goals throughout his extraordinary career for the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. He also netted 62 times in 98 appearances for his country.

Despite his incredible success, the forward's career was also plagued by injury. Ronaldo was forced to miss close to three years of action in the early 2000s due to a horrific knee injury.

Ronaldo Nazario took part in TV show in attempt to lose weight

The Fenômeno's weight was even a concern towards the end of his playing days. The star previously admitted that he once weighed an alarming 18st 6lb before going on a weight loss effort for a TV program.

Bleacher Report has claimed that the iconic South American lost an impressive 37 lbs to weigh in at a much healthier 15st 7lbs.

The retired forward said on the show:

"All I can say is that I will work hard, be persistent and not give up until I reach my recommended weight. I want people to be inspired by me."

He later joked:

"I didn't refuse to lose weight, I refused to weigh myself."

The variety show named “Fantastico” followed the retired forward's intense exercise routines, which included weightlifting, swimming, dance and yoga classes, as well as games of football.

