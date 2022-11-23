"So much talent" - Gary Lineker wowed by 2 England stars did in 2022 FIFA World Cup camp

Former England striker Gary Lineker has been wowed by Jack Grealish and Phil Foden's training video at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A video of Foden and Grealish playing a mid-range cross-and-keepy-uppy challenge was shared by the Three Lions' official Twitter handle. The video left Lineker stunned as both players showed off their technical brilliance. He reacted to it by Tweeting:

"So much talent."

England earned a stunning 6-2 win against Iran in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21.

Grealish got on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate's team after coming off the bench. He scored the Three Lions' final goal of the game.

Alan Shearer reacted to England's win in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gareth Southgate - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Former England striker Alan Shearer hailed their performance against Iran and urged his country to recapitulate the same kind of showings moving forward. Speaking to BBC Sport, the former Newcastle United striker said (via Football365):

“It’s pretty simple what I want to see next after watching England get their World Cup started against Iran: I’d like more of the same, please, Monday’s 6-2 victory was exactly the result we needed, and so was the way we played to get it."

He added:

“When I saw Gareth Southgate’s team and system – with four at the back – before kick-off, I thought that we would be on the front foot and try to go at Iran, and that is exactly what we did, right from the start."

Shearer claimed that while England will need to be more pragmatic in the knockout stages, they should stick with the attacking mindset for their group games:

“Now we have to keep doing that. Bigger tests await and I know we can’t be as attack-minded in every game if we go deep into this tournament, but it’s important we stick with that approach against our other opponents in Group B.”

England @England Time to unite. Time to write a new chapter. Time to unite. Time to write a new chapter. https://t.co/ahjmgY60jL

The legendary striker lauded Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Raheem Sterling for their performances against Iran as he said:

“Bellingham was amazing, as were Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling – though everyone else also adapted so well to the system too, including our centre-halves, It was a big call by Southgate to pick Harry Maguire, who has hardly played for Manchester United this season, but his performance justified that loyalty."

Gareth Southgate's side will next face the USA on Friday, November 25.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes