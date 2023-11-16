"So much talent" - Harry Kane feels reported Liverpool target is just 'incredible' 

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane recently lavished praise on reported Liverpool target Jamal Musiala, naming the 20-year-old as the one German player he wishes was English.

The England skipper is surrounded by his fair share of young talent in the England setup, including the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Jude Bellingham. The 30-year-old has also played alongside new stars since joining the Bavarians this summer.

In an interview with ESPN, Kane was asked to name one German footballer who he wishes was English. He responded by saying (via The Boot Room):

“I’m playing with Jamal Musiala at the moment. He is pretty much English, but he chose to play for Germany. He’s an incredible player, so much talent, I would’ve liked it if he’d picked England rather than Germany."

Musiala represented England at the U15, U16, U17, and U21 levels before deciding to play for his birth country, Germany, at senior level.

Musiala has established himself as one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions.

His feats have reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool, who are likely to be the frontrunners for his signature next summer.

Cody Gakpo names the most difficult Liverpool player to face in training

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo recently named Ibrahima Konate as the most difficult player to face in the training.

The Reds have some exceptional center-backs with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Jarell Quansah, and Virgil van Dijk all impressing this season. The latter is still considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, however, Gakpo reckons Konate is harder to face.

When asked to name the trickiest player he's had to face at the AXA Training Centre on the Premier League's YouTube channel, the Dutchman replied (via Rousing the Kop):

“Ibou Konate. So strong!”

When fit, Konate is one of the best center-backs in the Premier League. He has made 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. The Frenchman will be hoping to make a return for Liverpool's next fixture against Manchester City on Saturday, November 2, after the international break.