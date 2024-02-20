"Some of you should feel ashamed" - Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong hits out 'fake news' amid recent club exit rumors

Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong has refuted claims that he could leave the La Liga giants this summer.

De Jong's future has been the subject of speculation amid Barca's grim financial situation. The Blaugrana will need to make significant sales as things stand to abide by La Liga's financial rules before the 2024-25 campaign.

Thus, the Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move away and the Premier League (Manchester United or Chelsea) are potential destinations. Reports claim that Barcelona are demanding €100 million for his services.

However, De Jong moved to play down speculation over his future and took aim at the press for inventing his salary numbers. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"There are lot of fake news on the press. Some of you should feel ashamed, this has to stop. People invented numbers of my salary."

De Jong has regularly made clear that Barcelona are the club of his dreams and he reaffirmed this:

"I’m very happy at Barça, I hope to stay here for many years."

The Dutch playmaker joined the Blaugrana from Ajax back in July 2019 for €86 million. He's since made 207 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 21 assists.

However, De Jong has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and was in the Red Devils' sights back in the summer of 2022. Erik ten Hag made him his top transfer target but his former Ajax wanted to stay at Camp Nou.

PSG reportedly joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Barcelona's De Jong

PSG's Luis Enrique could swoop for Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong appears to be envisioning staying at Barcelona for the foreseeable future. His contract with the Catalan giants runs until June 2026 and he's one of the La Liga giants' most important players.

However, Barca's financial situation could see them cash in on De Jong this summer. Both United and Chelsea have been showing interest and it appears they've been joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that PSG are ready to spend a maximum of €60 million on the Dutchman. Luis Enrique will be looking to rebuild his squad this summer amid the expected departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights will have Mbappe's high salary off their wage bill and could be set for a busy summer transfer window. They have already started their rebuild under Enrique with such signings as Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona last summer.