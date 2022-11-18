Spain name Barcelona star as replacement for injured Jose Gaya in 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Spain have called up Barcelona star Alejandro Balde to replace the injured Jose Gaya, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The Valencia left-back was injured in a training session prior to Spain's international friendly match against Jordan. After reviewing the scans of his injury, manager Luis Enrique made the decision to send Gaya packing.

On November 17, Spain beat Jordan by a 3-1 scoreline, with Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte starting at left-back. Jordi Alba was brought on in the 58th minute in place of the former Athletic Bilbao centre-back.

Balde, 19, has been a major reason why both Alba and Hector Bellerin have struggled for playing time in manager Xavi Hernandez's side. He has assisted thrice in 16 games across competitions for Barcelona this campaign.

Official: Barcelona fullback Alejandro Balde has been called up by Spain to replace José Gayá. Balde will be part of Spain's 26 man list for Qatar.

He majorly played down the left flank during the starting weeks of the campaign, which was his natural position. Xavi is now utilizing the teenager down the right flank of his defense instead of Bellerin, who has been voted as their worst signing by Barca fans this season.

It has been a breakthrough campaign for Balde, whereby he has made himself a regular feature for Barca's senior team. Once you're a regular starter for a club of their status, it is always likely that a call-up to the international stage isn't far away.

Balde is yet to win a cap for La Roja's senior team. It remains to be seen if Enrique trusts the young full-back to handle the pressure of playing on the biggest stage in world football in the coming weeks.

Barcelona, as always, are well represented in Spain's national team heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ferran Torres, Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia, Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Ansu Fati have also been named in the 26-man Spain squad.

Barcelona could renew Alejandro Balde's contract after Spain's journey in 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to SPORT (h/t BarcaBlaugranes), Barcelona are close to renewing Balde's contract until the summer of 2027.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona NEW ALL-TIME RECORD for most players (17) from a single club to participate in a single edition of the



ter Stegen

R Araujo

Sergio

O Dembélé

Pedri

Lewandowski

Ansu Fati

Ferran

Memphis

Christensen

Jordi Alba

F de Jong

Raphinha

Kounde

Eric

Balde

Gavi



NEW ALL-TIME RECORD for most players (17) from a single club to participate in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup: ter Stegen, R Araujo, Sergio, O Dembélé, Pedri, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Memphis, Christensen, Jordi Alba, F de Jong, Raphinha, Kounde, Eric, Balde, Gavi

Tying the Spaniard down to a new contract has been one of their main objectives after his impressive start to the season. His current deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Given Balde's call-up to the Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, it is highly likely that any meaningful progress in the negotiations will occur after the event. Spain's World Cup journey begins against Costa Rica on November 23.

