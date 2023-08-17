"Still good enough to play for a top-six club" - Dwight Yorke urges Manchester United to re-sign big-money flop

Dwight Yorke has surprisingly advised Manchester United to consider resigning Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian endured an ultimately woeful spell at Old Trafford from 2017 to 2019 in which he managed 42 goals and 13 assists in 96 games across competitions. He cost the Red Devils £75 million and his transfer was viewed as a massive letdown and he was offloaded to Inter Milan.

Lukaku's current situation is a volatile one that sees him still registered to Chelsea but the Blues are trying to part with him. He spent last season back at Inter on loan but has held talks with Juventus which have ruled a permanent return to the Nerazzurri out.

Yorke has boldly claimed that his former club Manchester United should look to bring the 30-year-old back on a short-term deal. He reckons the Belgian is good enough for a top-six side, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Romelu Lukaku is absolutely still good enough to play for a top-six club. I think (Manchester United) or Tottenham should take Lukaku on a short-term loan deal and agree to pay a certain amount of his wages."

Lukaku did find form for Inter last season amid an injury-plagued campaign. He managed 14 goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions.

However, it's his attitude that many become irked by and each of his moves since joining the Red Devils from Everton have ended on a sour note. Inter are currently furious with him after learning of negotiations he held with rivals Juve.

Alan Shearer is intrigued to see Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has become the Red Devils' new center-forward.

Manchester United have already dipped into the transfer market and lured a striker to Old Trafford. Rasmus Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for £72 million including add-ons.

However, the Danish frontman is yet to make his debut for Erik ten Hag's side because he's nursing a slight knock from pre-season. The lack of firepower in United's side was evident in their lackluster 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener.

Alan Shearer is interested to see how Hojlund pans out at Manchester United. He wants to see how he will combine with the club's top goalscorer from last season Marcus Rashford:

"Really looking forward to seeing what Rasmus Hojlund can do. I know he's a youngster, they've paid a lot of money for him. There's a lot of expectation on his head and how they're gonna play him and (Marcus) Rashford in that team. I'm impressed with the job Ten Hag's done."

Hojlund wasn't overly prolific for Atalanta last season, bagging 10 goals in 34 games across competitions. However, he is a young striker who will only improve under Ten Hag's tutelage and was on the radar of several other European heavyweights including Paris Saint-Germain.